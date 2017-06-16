Legacy Award: Medal recognises doctors' commitment to improving indigenous health

TWO young doctors committed to improving indigenous health have been chosen for a new award honouring the legacy of a rural medical champion.

Gladstone general practitioner Claudia Collins and Mount Isa general practitioner Marjad Page are the joint inaugural recipients of the Denis Lennox Medal for an Outstanding Rural Generalist Registrar.

The award was presented on Saturday night at the closing gala ball of the annual Rural Doctors Association of Queensland (RDAQ) conference in Townsville.

Ms Collins started her registrar training in 2009 and has worked at Rockhampton and Longreach and is now based in Gladstone working with Nhulundu Health Service, completing a second advanced qualification in indigenous health following on from her qualifications in obstetrics.

RDAQ immediate past-president Dr Michael Rice said Ms Collins had demonstrated a high level of commitment to rural practice through her work in indigenous health and improved antenatal and postnatal care to indigenous women.

"Claudia has built a rapport between services in Gladstone, improving indigenous 'mums and bubs' health outcomes,” Mr Rice said.

Ms Collins, whose motto for the care she provides patients is "strong mums, healthy bubs”, is a member of the Queensland-wide lead clinician's group formed by Queensland Aboriginal and Islander Health Council to improve indigenous health service provision and indigenous health outcomes throughout Queensland.

The Denis Lennox medal recognises trainees with an exemplary level of commitment to rural practice and outstanding service to their communities and colleagues.