Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LeBron James with no regard for the rules.
LeBron James with no regard for the rules.
Basketball

LeBron James gets away with murder

5th Dec 2019 5:30 PM

LEBRON James could be headed for the immortal territory of league MVP and the biggest bonehead moment of the season  in the same year.

The Los Angeles superstar was in action for the Lakers on Thursday, when they travelled to play the Jazz in Utah.

In one staggeringly bizarre moment as James brought the ball up the court with almost zero defensive pressure, the four-time MVP winner picked up the dribble in his left hand before taking another two steps up the court, putting the ball back on the floor and taking another two steps.

James, cool as cucumber, acted as if nothing had happened, despite a Jazz defender wildly waving his arms in the air for the referees to pull him up on both a double dribble and a travel.

No whistle would come - and James just kept on walking.

No basket.
No basket.

The bizarre moment left NBA commentators in stitches, while some were fuming at another instance of James getting away with murder because of his reputation as the most powerful player in the game.

James, who finished with 20 points and 12 assists as the Lakers walked away with the dominant 121-96 victory, was asked about the moment following the game.

 

"It was the worst thing ever. Probably one of the worst things I've ever ever done in my career," he said.

"I didn't even realise I did it until half-time, to be honest. One of my coaches showed me. I didn't even realise.

"I think at the same time, I was watching the underneath play and KCP (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) and Donovan got into it. KCP started to run and Donovan bumped into him and he fell to the ground.

"I think I was ready to pass the ball and my brain kind of just ... I just had a malfunction. I felt bad for the refs on that one because they probably get a write-up on that one. That was pretty bad."

It isn't James' first entrance into Shaquille O'Neal's annual tomfoolery award on NBA broadcaster TNT.

And on Thursday's evidence it won't be his last.

James' travel is one of his best acts of stupidity on a basketball court - but it isn't even in the same ball park as Russell Westbrook's iconic five-steps meltdown.

The now-Houston star's moment of simply forgetting to bounce the ball remains one of the funniest things to ever happen on a basketball court.

More Stories

lebron james los angeles lakers nba utah jazz
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie legend set to rock at Agnes Blues Fest

        premium_icon Aussie legend set to rock at Agnes Blues Fest

        News THE iconic Tex Perkins, joined by The Fat Rubber Band, will headline 2020s Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

        Express yourself: Public art to display around town

        premium_icon Express yourself: Public art to display around town

        News A PUBLIC art project with plenty of heart will be launched at Canoe Point, Tannum...

        BRIGHT IDEA: Solar panels for Gladstone schools

        premium_icon BRIGHT IDEA: Solar panels for Gladstone schools

        News One Gladstone school will receive nearly 300 new solar panels this month through...

        GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        News Your weekly guide to great entertainment around the Gladstone region.