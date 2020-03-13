Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AMY SHARK // GC 60TH PROFILES
AMY SHARK // GC 60TH PROFILES
Celebrity

‘Leave your germs everywhere I don’t care’: Amy Shark’s offer

by Emily Halloran
13th Mar 2020 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast golden girl Amy Shark has done the most aussie thing possible, and offered one of Hollywoods most famed actors a place to crash.

Yesterday award-winning actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for coronavirus while filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic on the Gold Coast.

The couple are understood to be spending the next two weeks in quarantine at Gold Coast University Hospital but Shark has other ideas.

 

 

"Hey @Tomhanks I am away but I have a house on the Gold Coast you can borrow for 14 days of isolation," Shark tweeted this morning.

"Leave your germs everywhere I don't care. Netflix (and) Wi-Fi password on kitchen bench."

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
amy shark coronavirus gold coast health rita wilson tom hanks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ME AND MY BOAT: Unique tinny turns heads

        premium_icon ME AND MY BOAT: Unique tinny turns heads

        News The Mills’ Quintrex boat pays homage to the game in which the couple met.

        Smaller mortgage without the sacrifices: Report's findings

        premium_icon Smaller mortgage without the sacrifices: Report's findings

        News A new report has identified the types of people who are looking to buy homes in...

        REVEALED: Where Gladstone’s crims are hitting

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where Gladstone’s crims are hitting

        News Where Gladstone thieves are likely to target you