ROLLING: Interstate firefighters set to join the fight

UPDATE, FRIDAY 10.55AM: FIREFIGHTERS from interstate were due to arrive in Mackay this morning to help relieve their exhausted colleagues.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said 22 Western Australian fire fighters and 12 vehicles would arrive at QFES headquarters at Beaconsfield about 11am this morning.

The crews were due to be deployed across the region to combat significant fires at Darylmple Heights, Broken River and other fire fronts in the region.

The interstate crews will provide relief to firefighters on the ground, who have been working around the clock to contain the fires affecting the Mackay region.

UPDATE, FRIDAY 7.14AM: FIRE and Emergency Service crews have been able to extinguish the blaze burning at Campwin Beach.

A statement released by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said there is no longer fire activity in that area.

"Crews are no longer required on the scene at this incident," the statement said.

"However smoke from other fires nearby may affect residents."

A second bushfire burning south of Sarina at Mount Christian has also been extinguished by crews.

QFES are still cautioning people in the area to take care when driving and to contact Triple Zero if they are concerned their property is under threat.

UPDATE 7.27PM: A BUSHFIRE burning at Kowari Gorge near Finch Hatton could get worse and residents have been advised to prepare to leave by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES).

As of 7.10pm, a large and unpredictable fire is burning in the vicinity of Kowari Road and Mackay Eungella Road at Kowari (encompassing the Eungella bushfire).

This fire is travelling in multiple directions - east and north-east in the vicinity of Kowari Road and Gorge Road; and west towards Netherdale near Mackay Eungella Road.

Firefighters are conducting backburning operations between Netherdale and Eungella to contain the fire.

Firefighters are currently monitoring the fire burning near Kowari Road and Gorge Road.

Mackay Eungella Road between Netherdale and Eungella is open to people who wish to evacuate, but is closed to people trying to enter.

Residents outside this area who previously evacuated are safe to return to their properties.

Residents who wish to evacuate should travel in an easterly direction along Mackay Eungella Road to Mirani.

No traffic will be allowed to travel up the mountain.

An evacuation centre has been opened at Mirani State High School on Augusta Street.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

UPDATE 5.20PM: FIRES across the region have taken a dramatic turn for the worse.

Emerging from a Local Disaster Management Group meeting in Mackay on Thursday afternoon, Mayor Greg Williamson said firefighters were combating blazes on nine fronts.

A large fire in the Koumala-Carmila area, burning on two fronts, was already threatening houses, Cr Williamson said.

One of the fronts at Carmila South, about 10km from the Carmila township, was moving east, while a second front had developed to the north.

"Half a dozen houses are locked in that pincer movement," Cr Williamson said.

But the threat wasn't limited to the region south of Mackay, he added.

Pioneer Valley fires thought to be contained had regenerated in the Dalrymple Heights and Finch Hatton and Eungella areas during the day and were once again threatening properties.

New spot fires were also emerging across the region, with many large fires igniting in the Sarina Range area, Cr Williamson said at the afternoon briefing.

But weather conditions were so dire, "It could be another two fire fronts before we end the day today. It could be impossible to forecast these things".

"Any spark will start a fire in those conditions and it could be anywhere," he said.

Cr Williamson said the situation had rapidly degenerated between 12.30 and 2:30pm on Thursday.

"It shows you how volatile this situation is. Two hours ago we had fires under control - contained but still very much an issue," he said.

Cr Williamson warned that conditions are set to worsen, saying "we are moving into the worst possible weather conditions again this afternoon so it's not going to get any easier".

UPDATE 4.49PM: FIREFIGHTERS have been monitoring a bushfire burning in the Sarina Range.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advised the fire was "posing no threat to property at this time", but added that "smoke may affect surrounding areas".

"If affected, residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by," a QFES alert reads.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If people are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately."

UPDATE 3.35PM: AN UNPREDICTABLE fire is burning at Mount Christian, east of Koumala, warns Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES).

Residents in the area should prepare to leave the area, as the situation could quickly get worse.

" … an unpredictable fire is burning between Wood Road and Story Road in a north-easterly direction towards Dennys Road, Borstal Road, Schirmer Road and Story Road," QFES said in an alert posted at 3.15pm.

"The fire is likely to impact this area."

The bushfire warning level remained at Watch and Act when the alert was issued.

Call 000 immediately if you believe you or your property are under threat.

UPDATE 2.04PM: EUNGELLA State School and the nearby Eungella Chalet are under threat as a fire that's been been burning for days edges closer to the top of the Clarke Range.

Working from the Queensland Rural Fire Service headquarters in Finch Hatton, Luana Royle said she was alerting the community to the impending threat.

Eungella had already been evacuated, Ms Royle said.

However, People living in the Broken River area were advised to leave their properties this morning, and evacuate north through Eungella.

Earlier today, firefighters were backburning from the top of the range.

Kippa Ring Fire Station Officer Ross Nunn, who was on Eungella Range Road, said earlier today he was confident they would protect the building.

Mr Nunn said the properties would see "a lot of smoke and heat", however, he said he did not believe there would be damage to the buildings.

Fixed wing water bombers are active in the area, which Mr Nunn said was "making a big difference".

Eungella State School has been closed for several days.

Mr Nunn expressed concern for fires burning along nearby Schumanns Road, saying firefighting efforts were "not looking good at all".

He said crews were talking about creating large fire breaks to prevent damage to homes.

UPDATE 12.03PM: A LARGE unpredictable fire which has travelled in a south-westerly direction from Eungella National Park is affecting Broken River, reports Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES).

At 11.40am, QFES advised residents to leave the area.

All Broken River residents should evacuate in a northerly direction to Eungella and continue in an easterly direction along Mackay Eungella Road.

Police are currently controlling traffic and evacuating residents.

UPDATE 8AM: CAMPWIN Beach residents have been advised to 'stay informed' as a bush fire rages in the area.

Currently as at 6.45am Thursday 29 November, a bushfire is travelling between Campwin Beach Road, Sarina Beach Road and the ocean, in a south-easterly direction towards Poole Street and Brooksfield Drive.

Firefighters are currently conducting backburning operations on Poole Street and Brooksfield Drive.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Residents should keep up to date and decide what actions they will take if the situation changes.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.



UPDATE 4AM: Police have made an emergency declaration relating to a bush fire burning at Sarina Beach.

The declaration, under the Public Safety and Preservation Act, was made at 1.45am and encompasses the areas of Sarina Beach and Campwin Beach, including Sarina Coast Road and Campwin Beach Road.

Police are currently evacuating people within that area and are advising residents to wait for the direction of emergency services.

An evacuation centre has been established in the Memorial Hall at the corner of the Bruce Highway and Anzac Street.

Police will provide more information as it becomes available.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that as at 3.50am a severe fast-moving fire travelling in a northerly direction towards Campwin Beach is now moving through the area.

"Firefighters have been working to protect properties in the area," an alert said.

"The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

"Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing.

"The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path.

"Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost and road conditions may become very dangerous over the next several hours."

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

UPDATE 1.50am: RESIDENTS at Campwin Beach should leave immediately as a severe fast-moving bushfire is expected to hit within the next 30 minutes.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

Firefighters have now issued an Emergency Alert telephone voice message to residents in Sarina Beach and Campwin Beach.

This message asks residents in the area to check what action they need to take and stay updated with the current warnings here.

As at 1.50am this morning, QFES advises: "a severe fast-moving fire is travelling in a northerly direction towards Campwin Beach".

"It is expected to impact Campwin Beach within the next thirty minutes. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community," an alert says.

"Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave immediately if it is clear to do so.

"If you cannot leave, identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

"Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing.

"The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path.

"Fire crews may not be able to protect your property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now.

"Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost and road conditions may become very dangerous over the next several hours.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality."

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

UPDATE, 6.14pm: A FIRE has broken out in Carmila as conditions across the Mackay region continue to worsen, according to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

As of 6.10pm, a dangerous and unpredictable fire was burning near Carmila West Road, travelling in a westerly direction towards Barbours Road and Leichardt Creek Road.

QFES advises the fire will likely impact Barbours and Leichardt Creek roads within the next two hours.

It's important to follow your bushfire survival plan now.

If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now, if it is safe to do so.

If you are not currently in the area, do not return as conditions will be too dangerous.

Residents should evacuate in an easterly direction on Carmila West Road towards Carmila township.

A place of refuge has been opened at Carmila Town Hall, Music Street, Carmila.

UPDATE, 5.50pm: FIREFIGHTERS have been tasked to a bushfire west of Carmila as fires continue to rage in the Pioneer Valley.

Eight Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews were heading to a situation at Carmila West Road as of 5.40pm, said a spokesperson.

A single firefighting crew from Sarina was already on scene and another seven Rural Fire Service and QFES crews were on the way.

QFES has advised two water bombing aircraft and 23 firefighters were working to contain multiple busfires affecting the Pioneer Valley.

UPDATE, 4.44pm: THE "fast moving and unpredictable" fires tearing through the Pioneer Valley will continue to intensify over the next 24 hours, according to Mayor Greg Williamson.

He confirmed at least one unoccupied house and a number of sheds have been lost in the fires.

However, early reports indicate several other structures, including a few caravans, have also been decimated.

As of 4.10pm, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) warned a large bushfire was burning near Blacks Road and was spreading in an easterly and westerly direction towards Schumanns Road and Chelmans Road in Dalrymple Heights.

Residents need to evacuate via Mackay Eungella Road in an easterly direction, QFES advises.

Meanwhile, along with dozens of firefighters on the ground, a fixed wing water bomber operated by QFES has been dispatched from a small airstrip in Finch Hatton to tackle the Dalrymple Heights fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has put in a request for a large water bomber to help tackle the Finch Hatton fire, Cr Williamson said.

He added as winds pick up into the evening, fires affecting Finch Hatton and Dalrymple Heights were likely to worsen.

"The fires are fast moving and unpredictable," he said.

" … we are expecting weather conditions to severely impact on the severity of the fire. Winds will be picking up at about 5pm today so we are preparing for the worst.

"Temperatures will be even higher tomorrow and we are expecting dry thunderstorms tonight which will probably light more fires in the district."

Crediton, Dalrymple Heights, Netherdale and Eungella residents were being urged to evacuate to the nearest evacuation centre - Mirani State High School, at this stage.

"We know that in Eungella township there were about 156 residents evacuated, another 50 in Crediton and about 20 from Dalrymple Heights," Cr Williamson said.

"Nobody is allowed to travel up the Eungella range, only down. We have about six police assets in the area at present making sure people are evacuating safely.

"So far all residents have been following police instructions without argument."

Cr Williamson spoke about the property which Mackay Regional Council had confirmation was destroyed.

"There was a very old house destroyed in the Dalrymple Heights area, but that is the only property we know for certain has been destroyed," he said.

"The Finch Hatton fire is most concerning at present and if it rages again tomorrow, Eungella is in dire straits," he said.

"We'd like to get a larger water bomber in to help tidy up that fire.

"The water bomber is in high demand across the state, but it will be a 737, the biggest one in Australia."

Cr Williamson confirmed the direction of both the Dalrymple Heights and Finch Hatton fires had changed this afternoon due to wind.

"There is a whole heap of area burned to the West of Eungella and Dalrymple Road, however this fire has changed direction and is moving South East," he said.

"The Finch Hatton fire has been moving up the range but stopped and is now moving South, putting other areas at risk.

"The fire looks as though it is heading down the Valley towards Gorge Road."

Cr Williamson described the fires as unpredictable and an eye-opener for the council and community..

"Just when we think the fires are contained, we've learnt that you cannot predict what will happen next, what direction the fire will head in and where the next front will be," he said.

"We are monitoring the fires on a minute to minute basis because fires can do anything."

The council website is being regularly updated with information about emergency plans, BOM updates, QFES updates, road closures and electricity outages.

UPDATE, 4PM: The latest QFES warning on the Kowari Gorge bushfire advises the need to leave now and if you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

As of 3.30pm on Wednesday, a large and unpredictable fire that may be influenced by increasing westerly winds was travelling in an easterly direction towards Gorge Road.

"It is expected to impact areas in the vicinity of Finch Hatton Gorge Road," the warning states.

UPDATE, 3.10PM: The latest QFES warning on the Eungella bushfire has reiterated the need to leave now if it is clear to do so.

"If you are not in the area, do not return as conditions are too dangerous," the warning issued at 3pm Wednesday said.

Firefighters continue to battle the Eungella blaze and QFES is warning that conditions could worsen.



A QFES spokeswoman said residents evacuating from Eungella were required to travel in an easterly direction.

"As at 3pm, a dangerous and unpredictable fire is travelling in a north-westerly direction from Finch Hatton towards Eungella," she said.



"The Mirani State High School on Augusta Street is currently an evacuation point for residents evacuating from Eungella".

UPDATE, 1.50PM: QFES has issued a leave now warning for the Kowari Gorge National Park (near Finch Hatton Gorge).

The QFES advises conditions are getting worse in the area.

"Currently as at 1.40pm Wednesday, a large and unpredictable fire that may be influenced by increasing westerly winds is travelling in an easterly direction towards Gorge Road. It is expected to impact areas in the vicinity of Finch Hatton Gorge Road," the warning states.

"The fire could have a significant impact on the community within the next few hours."

Residents should leave the area via Gorge Road. An evacuation centre has been opened at Mirani State High School.

Residents evacuating Eungella are to evacuate to Mirani State High School using Mackay-Eungella road.

Currently there's about 100 firefighters battling blazes at the Gorge, Eungella, and Dalrymple Heights.

UPDATE, 1:20PM: WATER bombers have been deployed to contain the Dalrymple Heights and Eungella fires.

UPDATE, 12:30PM: THE unpredictable fire travelling in a north-westerly direction towards Eungella from Finch Hatton is expected to impact Eungella within the hour.



At 12.22pm QFES advised the fire could have a significant impact on the community.

Authorities are going door to door in the Eungella area, advising people to leave their properties.

UPDATE, 11.35AM: EMERGENCY services have received an urgent call for assistance on Mackay Eungella Road.

Reports indicate a fire has jumped a fire break and is threatening a home on Mackay Eungella Road between Netherdale and the foot of the Eungella Range.

UPDATE, 10.50AM: EUNGELLA residents have been advised to evacuate as bush fires worsen in the area.

At 10.30am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a LEAVE NOW advice for Eungella.

"Currently as at 10.30am Wednesday 28 November, a dangerous and unpredictable fire is travelling in a north-westerly direction from Finch Hatton towards Eungella.

"This fire is impacting Finch Hatton and is expected to start to impact Eungella within the next hour. The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

All Eungella residents should evacuate down Range Road rather than head towards Eungella.

"Fire crews are working to contain the fire, but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. Structural protection and community evacuation is ongoing.

"You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost."

UPDATE, 9AM WEDNESDAY: URGENT crews are being called to the Mango Factory on Mackay-Eungella Road at Netherdale and a location at Crediton where bushfires are flaring up this morning.

Police are on scene at the locations and have called for help from fire crews.

It comes as QFES issued an updated advice for the Dalrymple Heights fire.

"Currently, as at 8.30am Wednesday 28 November, a large fire is burning near Blacks Road and is spreading in an easterly and westerly direction towards Schumanns Road and Chelmans Road, Dalrymple Heights," a QFES spokesperson.

"The fire could have a significant impact on the community. Fire crews are working in the area undertaking property protection.

"Firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

"People need to evacuate via Mackay Eungella Road in an easterly direction."

Meanwhile at Finch Hatton, the bushfire warning level is 'ADVICE'.

"Currently as at 9am Wednesday 28 November, a bushfire is burning near Kowari Road and Kowari Gorge Road at Finch Hatton," a QFES spokesperson said.

"Crews remain on scene this morning monitoring the fire and are undertaking property protection as required. Residents who previously evacuated their home are safe to return.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

"Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat."

UPDATE, 5am: THE large Dalrymple Heights bushfire is still burning and could have a significant impact on the community.

But firefighters were able to protect numerous properties as the fire burned overnight.

The latest alert, at 5am this morning, advises "a large fire is travelling from Boons Road towards Chelmans Road, north of Dalrymple Heights".

"It continues to impact Snake Road and Chelmans Road. The fire could have a significant impact on the community," it reads.

"Fire crews worked throughout the night to protect properties along Snake Road and Chelmans Road and will be on scene again today."

Follow your bushfire survival plan now.

If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so.

If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

UPDATE, 12.30am: FIREFIGHTERS are warning a bushfire could have a significant impact on the Dalrymple Heights area.

The latest report issued just after midnight urged residents to follow their bushfire survival plan or to leave if was clear to do so.

"If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous," the alert says.

"Currently, as at 12am Wednesday November 28, a large fast-moving fire is travelling in a south westerly direction towards Dalrymple Heights.

"It is currently impacting Snake Road and Chelmans Road.

"The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

"Fire crews are working to protect properties along Snake Road and Chelmans Road but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

"You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

"Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality."

If you need to evacuate, authorities advise you evacuate via Mackay Eungella Road in an easterly direction.

Phone Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

UPDATE, 9.45PM: SOME residents in the upper Pioneer Valley are being allowed to return to their homes while others face a night of worry as fires continue to rage in parts of Finch Hatton and Dalrymple Heights.

At 9.25pm, QFES issued an update for the Finch Hatton blaze, downgrading the threat level.

"Currently as at 9.25pm Tuesday 27 November, a bushfire is burning near Kowari Road and Kowari Gorge Road at Finch Hatton," a QFES spokesperson said.

"Crews will remain on scene overnight monitoring the fire. Residents who previously evacuated their home are safe to return.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

"Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

"You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes."

Meanwhile, the threat remains at Dalrymple Heights with QFES maintaining their 'leave immediately' advice.

"Currently as at 9.30pm, Tuesday 27 November, a large fast-moving fire is travelling in a south-westerly direction towards Snake Road and Chelmans Road. It is expected to impact Snake Road and Chelmans Road in the coming hours. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community," a QFES spokesperson said.

"Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing. The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path. Fire crews may not be able to protect your property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now.

"Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost and road conditions may become very dangerous over the next several hours.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

"People need to evacuate via Mackay Eungella Road in an easterly direction. An evacuation centre has now been set up at Mirani State High School on Augusta Street, Mirani."

UPDATE, 7.45PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) has issued separate Emergency Alert telephone (voice) and mobile (text) messages to residents in Finch Hatton and Dalrymple Heights.

The messages ask residents in these areas to check what action they need to take and stay updated with the current warnings at the QFES website.

In a situation update provided at 7pm, QFES advised there was a medium, fast-moving fire travelling in a north-easterly direction towards Thornes Road, Kowari Road, Kowari Gorge Road, Gorge Road, Seninis Road and Primroses Road.

It is expected to impact Thornes Road, Kowari Road, Kowari Gorge Road, Gorge Road, Seninis Road and Primroses Road in the coming hours. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

In a later advise, QFES warned as at 7.20pm, there was a large fast-moving fire travelling in a south-westerly direction towards Snake Road and Chelmans Road.

It is expected to impact Snake Road and Chelmans Road in the coming hours. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

All residents in both fire zones have been told to leave immediately.

UPDATE, 7.24PM: THE warning for residents in the Finch Hatton area has been extended,

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have said the fire is now moving in a direction north-easterly direction towards Thornes Road, Kowari Road, Kowari Gorge Road, Gorge Road, Seninis Road and Primeroses Road.

They expect the fire will begin to impact areas on these roads in the coming hours with "significant" impact on the community.

Residents should evacuate in an easterly direction if it is safe to do so, towards a safe place.

If you do not have a safe place to evacuate to, there is an evacuation centre at Mirani Hall on Caroline Street, Mirani.

UPDATE, 6.18PM: QFES has upgraded the warning level for the Dalrymple Heights bushfire.

At 6pm a statement outlined people in the area needed to "LEAVE IMMEDIATELY".

"Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire approaching Snake Road and Chelmans Road," the statement read.

"Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive."

At 5.50pm the "large fast-moving fire" was travelling in a south-westerly direction towards Snake Road and Chelmans Road.

QFES expect the blaze to impact areas surrounding Snake Road and Chelmans Road in the coming hours.

People in the area are warned to follow their bushfire survival plans.

"If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave immediately if it is clear to do so," QFES said.

"If you cannot leave, identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous."

Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing. The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path.

UPDATE, 5.50PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have issued a 'LEAVE IMMEDIATELY' warning for residents in the Finch Hatton area.

"QFES advises there is a bushfire approaching Thornes Road, Kowari Road, Kowari Gorge Road, Gorge Road, Seninis Road and Primroses Road. Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive," a spokesperson for QFES said.

"Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave immediately if it is clear to do so. If you cannot leave, identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

"Currently at 5.35pm Tuesday 27 November, a medium, fast-moving fire travelling in a north-easterly direction towards Thornes Road, Kowari Road, Kowari Gorge Road, Gorge Road, Seninis Road and Primroses Road.

"It is expected to impact Thornes Road, Kowari Road, Kowari Gorge Road, Gorge Road, Seninis Road and Primroses Road in the coming hours. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

"All Thornes Road, Kowari Road, Kowari Gorge Road, Gorge Road, Seninis Road and Primroses Road residents should evacuate in an easterly direction if it is safe to do so, towards a safe place.

"If you do not have a safe place to evacuate to, there is an evacuation centre at Marian Town Hall on Daly Street, Marian.

"Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing. The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path.

"Fire crews may not be able to protect your property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now.



"Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost and road conditions may become very dangerous over the next several hours.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality."

UPDATE, 5.39PM: A SECOND emergency situation has been declared under the Public Safety Preservation Act for Dalrymple Hights.

This has boundaries of Dalrymple Road, Watts Road, Blacks Road and Schumanns Road.

UPDATE, 5.17PM: AN ABANDONED house has been completely destroyed by fire on Kowari Gorge Road.

Dozens of residents have been evacuated from the Finch Hatton and Dalrymple Heights areas due to a number of out of control bushfires.

According to Rural Fire Service Queensland, 11 crews are on scene at the Finch Hatton fire and a further seven crews are on the way to help.

At Dalrymple Heights, seven crews are on scene and three further crews are on the way.

Reports indicate the Dalrymple Range fire is burning down the range and there are concerns it could jump the road, putting homes at risk.

At Finch Hatton, the fire is reportedly slowly travelling east along Mackay Eungella Road towards the Finch Hatton township.

Police and fire crews have reportedly received calls for help from numerous residents.

UPDATE, 4.17PM: A QFES spokeswoman said an air observation vehicle had been deployed in the Pioneer Valley area where more than five fires are burning.

She said the vehicle would travelling through the Finch Hatton area to assist ground crews with "direction and mapping" while they work to contain the fire.

At this stage, ground crew have not communicated the size of the blaze affecting the region.

More than 12 crews are working to contain the fire in Finch Hatton.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance service said a number of crews are in the Pioneer Valley area on standby to assist people in the case of an emergency.

One QAS crew was also in Dalrymple Heights which is also being evacuated as of 3.45pm this afternoon.

UPDATE, 4PM: RESIDENTS in the vicinity of Dalrymple Heights have also been advised to 'leave now' by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

In a 'watch and act' alert issued by QFES just before 4pm, a spokesperson advised conditions are getting worse at Dalrymple Heights.

"Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

"A large fire is travelling in a south-westerly direction towards Dalrymple Heights. It is expected to impact Dalrymple Road, in the vicinity of Snake Road and Chelmans Road around 5.45pm.

"The fire could have a significant IMPACT on the community.



"People leaving the area should proceed to Mirani via Mackay Eungella Road."



"Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

"You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost."

UPDATE, 3.45PM: POLICE are expected to close Mackay-Eungella Road to all traffic at Gorge Road.

All traffic will be turned around due to the thick smoke in the area and the intensifying conditions.

Police are currently door-knocking in the affected area alerting residents to the situation. Reports indicate a number of people have opted to stay in their homes while others are in the process of evacuating.

An Emergency Situation has been declared under the Public Safety Preservation Act for an area with boundaries of Cattle Creek, De Bonis Road, Dalrymple Range and Senninis Road.

Residents are being evacuated to the Finch Hatton showgrounds.

UPDATE, 3.35PM: POLICE are preparing to close Mackay-Eungella Road due to the intensifying fire at Finch Hatton.

Reports indicate police are considering declaring an emergent situation in the area of Mackay-Eungella Road, Thornes Road and De Bonis Road.

Smoke is extremely thick in the area due to both the Finch Hatton blaze and the Dalrymple fire.

INITIAL: THE previous bushfire warning for Finch Hatton has been upgraded.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is now advising residents to begin following their bushfire survival plans.

They have said if residents do not have a plan the best option is to leave now.

"Conditions are getting worse," a QFES spokesperson said.

"If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous."

At 2.30pm Tuesday, 27 November a fast-moving bushfire is burning near Mackay-Eungella Road and travelling in a south-westerly direction towards Eungella National Park.

QFES expect the blaze to impact Thornes Road and Okuloo Road within the hour.

"The fire could have a significant impact on the community."

Police are in the area to assist with evacuations. Residents are asked to leave via Mackay-Eungella Road towards Finch Hatton.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

A number of fire crews are working to contain the fire but due to the danger, QFES has said firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

"You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost."

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

If you are leaving:

Secure your pets for safe transport.

Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.

Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

If you are unable to leave: