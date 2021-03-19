Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kenneth Bruce Prigg, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance.
Kenneth Bruce Prigg, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance.
Crime

‘Leave now or I will stab you’: Man’s horrifying threat

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
19th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who reacted angrily to the threat of his house being burnt down, appeared in Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Kenneth Bruce Prigg, 46, pleaded guilty to public nuisance before Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale and police prosecutor Shaun Janes.

On February 18, Biloela police were called to attend a residence at Biloela regarding a disturbance.

Police spoke to both parties involved in a heated argument in the front yard, including Prigg who identified himself.

During the argument, the woman had threatened to burn Prigg’s house down and he had reacted angrily to the threat.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Prigg followed the woman onto the front lawn of the house after becoming aggravated by her threat and said” “Leave now or I will stab you”.

Prigg was arrested, issued a notice to appear in Biloela Magistrates Court, and released on a bail undertaking.

Ms Beckinsale referenced Prigg’s three-page criminal history when handing down her sentence.

“The threat that was made against the house and his dogs and he just lost the plot,” Ms Beckinsale said.

She fined Prigg $500 and convictions were recorded.

More Biloela Magistrates Court stories:

- Bail denied after man fails to appear in court four times

- Driver accumulates 13 demerit points in three years

- ‘She has a knife!’: Terrifying neighbourhood ordeal

biloela magistrates court gladstonecourt gladstonecourt public nuisancegladstonecourt publi magistrate philippa beckinsale
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Biloela woman ‘unaware’ of meth consumption

        Premium Content Biloela woman ‘unaware’ of meth consumption

        Crime “You might want to be wary of what you are doing.”

        Punter loses plot after pub eviction

        Premium Content Punter loses plot after pub eviction

        Crime “It appears you have kicked a very expensive door.”

        CSIRO developing over-the-counter medicinal cannabis

        Premium Content CSIRO developing over-the-counter medicinal cannabis

        News Cannabis medicines for epilepsy, nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy...

        DEVELOPMENT: Gladstone PCYC to receive gymnastic facelift

        Premium Content DEVELOPMENT: Gladstone PCYC to receive gymnastic facelift

        News Dedicated gymnastic hall, refurbished gym and band room … count us in!