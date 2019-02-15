'Leather shoe cleaner' drug lands teen in court

Luke Kenneth Norbury, 18, was fined after he was caught with a bottle of amyl nitrate at FOMO music festival.

Luke Kenneth Norbury, 18, was fined after he was caught with a bottle of amyl nitrate at FOMO music festival. Facebook

A TEEN has been fined for possessing a popular brand of "leather shoe cleaner" which is used as an inhalant to get high and is commonplace in the gay community.

Luke Kenneth Norbury, 18, was nabbed by police at FOMO music festival in Brisbane on January 5 when officers saw him conceal something in his pants as he walked in.

During a search it was revealed he was hiding a 30ml bottle of amyl nitrate under the brand name "Jungle Juice".

The drug is a restricted item and requires a permit to possess.

Norbury told officers he had bought it from an adult store in the city in a "behind the counter deal" and was intending on inhaling it.

He pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrate Court to one count of possess a restricted drug where Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist fined him $450 with no convictions recorded.

Norbury told Mr Stjernqvist the drug was a "leather shoe cleaner", but denied owning a pair of leather shoes.

According to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation, amyl nitrate is a depressant used "historically", "by men who have sex with men".

It has now also become popular as a party drug and is used more widely.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration have made moves to ban the substance.