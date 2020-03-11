Leather riding on wave of Kiwi success

RODEO: Calliope’s Macaulie Leather has taken all before him during his latest challenge.

He is currently competing in the New Zealand Rodeo Cowboy Association season, which goes for three months, unlike Australian rodeos that run all year.

Leather’s mother Nikki said he had his first competition in late December.

SENSATIONAL DEBUT

“His first ride was at Opotiki on December 27 where he took out first place on the Bounty Bull, which is a bull which, while remaining unridden, continues to escalate in bonus prize money,” Nikki said.

Leather’s excellent form continued with a string of wins.

“From there, he has ridden at Taupo, Rerewhakaaitu, Warkworth, Far North Rodeo, Oruru, Wairoa, Lawrence, Southland Rodeo, Outram, Waikato, Omahu Valley and Urenui, conquering 13 from 17 bulls with 11 firsts and two fourths,” Nikki said.

Leather’s next competition is on March 28 in the Miller’s Flats Finals.

SPORT OF SKILL

The format of the sport depends on the competition.

Riders are required to ride one-handed for eight seconds without bucking off or their free arm coming in contact with the bull at any stage.

Both bull and rider are scored out of 50 points each on their style and ability.

Riders are given a score out of 100 and Leather has come close to triple figures.

“Macaulie’s highest point ride on New Zealand soil so far has been 90 at Urenui.

Leather is one of 13 siblings and his mother said she was proud of all of them.

“All I can say is I love my children to do what they love and do it to the best of their ability,” she said.

