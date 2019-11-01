Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIDING TO WIN: Megan Spencer-Paul won the Jeff Spann Award for her bag Carved Gum Leaves at the Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards.
HIDING TO WIN: Megan Spencer-Paul won the Jeff Spann Award for her bag Carved Gum Leaves at the Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards.
Art & Theatre

Leather bag a piece of art

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Nov 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRIENDS and customers always told Megan Spencer-Paul her bags were works of art and after winning at the Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards she can finally believe it.

Ms Spencer-Paul won the Jeff Spann Award under the three dimensional and fibre works category for her bag Carved Gum Leaves.

The bag has gumleaf designs and Queensland boulder opal on the outside with gum blossoms on the lining fabric.

She said the bag would have taken a minimum of 12 hours to create.

"This is my first time entering an art competition," Ms Spencer-Paul said.

"It was pretty cool for (the judge) to have picked this."

Ms Spencer-Paul grew up on a cattle property and has always been drawn towards leather goods.

"We used to make horse gear when I was a kid and I've had an opportunity to go down that path," she said.

Megan Spencer-Paul runs online business SPE Branded Leather making bridles, breast plates, head collars, bags and more.

Visit spebrandedleather.com.au

More Stories

art awards branded leather martin hanson memorial art awards
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'WE NEED COMMUNITY SUPPORT': QCWA struggling to stay open

        premium_icon 'WE NEED COMMUNITY SUPPORT': QCWA struggling to stay open

        News The association has been meeting, crafting and baking for almost 100 years but membership is dangerously low.

        Woman wins competition after 40 years

        premium_icon Woman wins competition after 40 years

        News Even though the judge was ‘really tough’, this QCWA member has taken out the top...

        72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        News Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are six options.

        Car crashes into light pole

        premium_icon Car crashes into light pole

        News Emergency services were called to the scene late last night.