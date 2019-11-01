Leather bag a piece of art

HIDING TO WIN: Megan Spencer-Paul won the Jeff Spann Award for her bag Carved Gum Leaves at the Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards.

FRIENDS and customers always told Megan Spencer-Paul her bags were works of art and after winning at the Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards she can finally believe it.

Ms Spencer-Paul won the Jeff Spann Award under the three dimensional and fibre works category for her bag Carved Gum Leaves.

The bag has gumleaf designs and Queensland boulder opal on the outside with gum blossoms on the lining fabric.

She said the bag would have taken a minimum of 12 hours to create.

"This is my first time entering an art competition," Ms Spencer-Paul said.

"It was pretty cool for (the judge) to have picked this."

Ms Spencer-Paul grew up on a cattle property and has always been drawn towards leather goods.

"We used to make horse gear when I was a kid and I've had an opportunity to go down that path," she said.

Megan Spencer-Paul runs online business SPE Branded Leather making bridles, breast plates, head collars, bags and more.

Visit spebrandedleather.com.au