Lease to turn port into training base for rangers

THE Port of Bundaberg is set to become a training ground for Gidarjil, who have signed a lease with the Gladstone Ports Corporation.

As part of the lease, the Port of Bundaberg will facilitate Gidarjil’s Caring for Sea Country and Sea Ranger programs with 4000 sqm of land, an existing building and waterfrontage to develop their own pontoon mooring facilities.

Managing Director Dr Kerry Blackman said Gidarjil Development Corporation was established to give leadership and momentum to the economic, social and cultural development of Indigenous people.

“The Port of Bundaberg is a key part of the training program we’ve developed to assist Indigenous people in gaining the necessary skills and knowledge to pursue their career pathways,” Dr Blackman said.

“It’s also important for traditional owners to undertake environmental work on country that meets their aspirations for keeping their country healthy and for protecting their heritage.”

Port Manager, Jason Pascoe said the Bundaberg Port was cementing itself as an important asset economically and environmentally.

“The Port of Bundaberg has made great progress in attracting new business and through the development of new bulk trades,” Mr Pascoe said.

“This lease shows that we aren’t just capable of exports and imports but we are also committed in assisting with the development of our young Indigenous people.

“We’re committed to making a difference and creating brighter prospects for our community.”

GPC acknowledges and values the Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea Islander heritage, culture and people, and the role they play in our organisation as employees, customers and community members.

