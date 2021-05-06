‘Learnt my lesson’: Drug-driver’s confession

A drug-driver told a court she had learnt her lesson and would not do drugs and drive again.

Erin Jean Carter, 38, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Carter’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne.

On March 14, about 3.52pm, Calliope police intercepted Carter driving a silver Holden sedan on Raglan Station Rd, Raglan.

Carter submitted to a roadside drug test and subsequently returned a positive to methamphetamine.

When asked if she had anything to say in relation to her offending, Carter told Mr Byrne that she had learnt her lesson and would not be drug-driving again.

Mr Byrne fined Carter $500 and disqualified her from driving for three months with a conviction recorded.

