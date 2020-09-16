Menu
An L plater was caught drink driving when she was found driving without headlights on.
Crime

Learner’s mistake gives away drink-driver

liana walker
16th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
A drink-driving L-plater gave herself away when she stopped at a red light with her headlights switched off.

Kimberly Cheree Wright, 29, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink-driving and failing to appear.

The court was told that on August 24 last year, Wright was intercepted on Dawson Rd, Gladstone, after she stopped at a traffic light with no headlights on.

Wright, a learner driver, returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.061.

She told the court she had been travelling in South Australia previously and when she missed her court appearance she had assumed she would have been contacted about it.

Wright was convicted and fined $400, with no conviction recorded for failing to appear but a conviction was recorded for the drink-driving.

