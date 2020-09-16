Learner’s mistake gives away drink-driver

An L plater was caught drink driving when she was found driving without headlights on.

An L plater was caught drink driving when she was found driving without headlights on.

A drink-driving L-plater gave herself away when she stopped at a red light with her headlights switched off.

Kimberly Cheree Wright, 29, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink-driving and failing to appear.

The court was told that on August 24 last year, Wright was intercepted on Dawson Rd, Gladstone, after she stopped at a traffic light with no headlights on.

Wright, a learner driver, returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.061.

She told the court she had been travelling in South Australia previously and when she missed her court appearance she had assumed she would have been contacted about it.

Wright was convicted and fined $400, with no conviction recorded for failing to appear but a conviction was recorded for the drink-driving.

Read more drink drivers:

Gladstone P-plater’s ‘gross error’

Drink driver found rolling around next to running car

Drink driver wished he had left two minutes earlier