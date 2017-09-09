Learn how to control your 'monkey mind' this Sunday

BREATHE: Mark Brookes seeks to help people through his business.

"TRAIN your monkey mind, and just breathe.”

This is the advice Mark Brookes will give to attendees at his free qi gong workshop on Sunday.

Mr Brookes is a practitioner of the ancient Chinese art, which he says can help with illnesses of mind and body.

Qi gong translates as breath cultivation, says Mr Brookes, who runs qi gong classes through his business QMK.

It has similarities to tai chi but is a lot older.

"Tai chi was predominantly used as a fighting art (whereas) qi gong ... works to restore the organs. It's also good for non-aggressive weight loss,” Mr Brookes said.

The form of qi gong he practises is called health qi gong. He says after reconstructive surgery on his back, he began using health qi gong and attributes the practice to his rapid recovery.

"There are apparently hospitals in China that are using qi gong ... they've researched this old art, from ancient scripts four to five thousand years ago,” he said.

"In China (researchers took) groups of people in different provinces and gave them different levels of practice.

"They found the health of people who practised every day was far greater than someone who practised once a week to once a month.

"There was evidence that it was restoring the meridian.”

Mr Brookes looks forward to hosting the qi gong session, which will be based on vibrating sound.

After losing a family member to suicide last year, he thought it would be fitting to start off Suicide Prevention Week with the workshop.

Qi gong can help ease thought patterns that evoke depression and, provide healing, he said.

Join Mr Brookes at 8.45am at Spinnaker Park on Sunday.