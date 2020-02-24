Learn how to barbecue brisket like a pro

Smoke on the Water's Cassie Strohmeyer won big at the CQ Beer + Cider Festival and is sharing her skills with the community through barbecue classes

ARMED with kilos of meat, a few smokers and loads of passion, Cassie Strohmeyer is sharing the world of American-style barbecue with the community.

Ms Strohmeyer started barbecue business Smoke on the Water five years ago and had since won countless prizes at competitions across the country.

Most recently, she took out the CQ Beer and Cider Festival’s novelty barbecue competition.

On top of competitions, Ms Strohmeyer runs demonstrations at Gladstone Camping Centre to give people tips and private classes to share her passion with the community.

“It helps give myself some competition and give back to the community,” Ms Strohmeyer said.

“It’s showing people you can do low and slow American-style barbecue at home.

“I’m trying to get it out that everyday people can use it and to build the love of ­barbecue.”

Cassie Strohmeyer in action at her barbecue class on February 15. Picture: Smoke on the Water

The class covers an abundance of meat and cooking styles, including brisket, lamb racks, ribs and many more.

Ms Strohmeyer even demonstrates how to make dessert on the smoker and has entered carrot cupcakes and brownies in competitions.

“People query why I do dessert,” she said.

“I like to show people that it doesn’t have to be meat.”

Ms Strohmeyer last week announced the next class would be May 30. Eight participants have already signed up and she recommended getting in quick as there are only 20 spots a class.

Ms Strohmeyer said classes were hands-on and participants got to taste everything that was cooked.

“Let’s just say they roll out of the shed,” she said.

Given it’s low and slow barbecue, Ms Strohmeyer said the classes were a huge day but she loved doing them.

To book your spot in the May 30 class, visit Smoke on the Water on Facebook.