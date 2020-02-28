Menu
Simone Boston, Lisa Del Riccio, Dr David Kopelke, Diana Kleine and Daniel Rae at the launch of the education package Capricorn Coast Corals at your Doorstep at CQUni Gladstone on Thursday
Learn about coral bleaching and conservation

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
STUDENTS will have more materials to learn about the local marine environment with the launch of Capricorn Coast Corals at your Doorstep.

The education package is part of CoralWatch, a not for profit citizens science program which promotes everyday actions to improve coastal marine environments.

CoralWatch ambassador Dr David Kopelke said it would provide people the opportunity to participate in local environmental education activities and focused on Port Curtis and Keppel Bay.

“While Port Curtis is known for its mangroves and sea grass beds, not many are aware of the rich coral communities also present,” Dr Kopelke said.

The program integrates global monitoring of coral bleaching with education about coral conservation.

For more information, visit coralwatch.org.

