Leak puts stop to iconic waterfall

The waterfall at Auckland point/ East Shores has not been running for a while. Mike Richards GLA030118FALL

VISITORS to the East Shores waterfall have been left high and dry recently after the tap to the precinct's main attraction was turned off.

The reasoning for the barren waterfall is simple but it's left some locals feeling a little less fluid when it comes to praising the Auckland Pt centrepiece.

Known as the Rotary Waterfall, the man-made structure was first opened in March 1985, although responsibility for the waterfall now lies with the Gladstone Ports Corporation.

GPC chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said the waterfall's temporary shutdown was related to safety.

"GPC identified a hole in a pipe at the waterfall that was causing water to leak across the road and walkway at East Shores,” Mr O'Sullivan said.

"With this in mind, GPC decided to turn the waterfall off to ensure the safety of its park visitors.

"GPC is currently considering a number of options to get the waterfall back online for the enjoyment of visitors to East Shores.”

The Rotary Waterfall at East Shores in full working order. Paul Braven GLA040117CRUISE

The waterfall has been inactive for several weeks, causing cesspools of insipid water to lie dormant.

One reader, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed their disgust at the waterfall's current state.

"It was always a point of civic pride in its day... Let's get it going again,” they said.

"It looks like a s--- tip sitting there all dry when Feast on East is on and at night for East Shores.”