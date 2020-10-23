League Stars program rolls into Calliope

A NON-CONTACT junior rugby league program run by the National Rugby League hopes to reinvigorate the sport in Central Queensland.

League Stars will be holding a six-week after-school program at Calliope State School every Thursday until the end of term.

League Stars national program manager Jess Wethered said the program focused predominantly on kids having fun.

“It is all about learning new skills and making new friends along the way,” Ms Wethered said.

“League Stars is our entry-level program for boys and girls and is all about an introduction into rugby league with a fun twist to it.”

Ms Wethered said the kids who signed up to participate in the program were rewarded.

“Anyone who signs up to the League Stars program gets a League Stars pack which includes a cap, a drawstring back pack, a football and a pump,” she said.

“Along with the freebies they will receive expert coaching from Rod Dahl and his team to boost their skills and grow their confidence and competence in sport.”

Mr Dahl, who had been integral to the League Stars set-up in Central Queensland for seven years, said it was rewarding to see the kids’ hard work pay off at the program’s completion.

“We hope to see the kids have fun and even transition from one of our programs into playing junior footy,” he said.

The first League Stars session will run from 3.30pm-4.30pm on Thursday, October 29, on the Calliope State School oval.

For more information visit HERE.