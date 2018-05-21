Menu
AIRLIFTED: An Agnes Water player was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after being injured yesterday.
League match abandoned after player injured

Mikayla Haupt
21st May 2018 6:44 PM

ONE of the weekend's Northern Districts Rugby League games was abandoned after an Agnes Water player was injured and required airlifting to Bundaberg Hospital.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services spokesperson yesterday said the 23-year-old man was in a stable condition at the hospital receiving treatment.

A spokesperson said he was stable and under observation while he awaited further tests.

He was flown to the hospital by the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter.

The NDRL took to social media to express their well-wishes to the player, who was hurt 48 minutes into yesterday's clash.

The league also congratulated players on their sportsmanship after the injury and the work of Best Sports Medics staff who tended to the player.

"This is why the NDRL have employed them for every game, because they deliver and strive to provide the best medical treatment to our players. Player safety is as always our first priority."

An Agnes Water Rugby League Club spokesman said the injured player was in great spirits and already talking about getting back on the field.

Miriam Vale won 42-12.

