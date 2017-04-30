League club snags golden opportunity at HookUp

PITCHING IN: (From left) Denise Kritikakis, Pani Wilson, Daral Corbett, Tracey Little and Darren Martin from the Gladstone Wallabys.

THE BOYNE Tannum HookUp has turned out to be a golden opportunity for the Gladstone Wallabys Rugby League Club.

Volunteers have set up a large food and drinks tent at the top of the park as part of a major fundraising push for better facilities.

Black and gold club senior member Daral Corbett was up at 3.30am on Friday to bring down ice for the drinks and start the barbecue.

"It was an early start but it was worth it ... we had people in for the early bird draws at 6 o'clock,” he said.

The $5 egg and bacon rolls proved to be especially popular.

"I reckon we sold about 200 of them just on Friday morning,” he said.

Club president Darren Martin said it was the first year the Wallabys had been invited to raise funds at the HookUp, and he hoped to return to the event for many years to come.

"When we were offered it we knew it was a great opportunity, so we grabbed it with both hands,” he said.

"It's a massive weekend, the rewards so far have been great.

"And besides that, everyone's just having a great time.”

The money raised by the Wallabys at HookUp will be divided between the junior and senior clubs.

"A lot of the junior parents have put their hands up to help out, and even this morning we had 20 or so of the under-15s, 16s and 18s players helping out for about five hours,” he said.

"We've been run off our feet so we needed to draw on everyone.”

He said the funds would go towards upgrading and maintaining the club's grounds.

"We'd also like to get the clubhouse done up a bit so we can hire it out for functions and bring in a bit of income that way,” he said.