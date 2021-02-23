Leading wicket-takers, run-makers at T20 junior carnival

Rockhampton made it a clean sweep in the Central Queensland Intercity T20 Junior Carnival played in three centres at the weekend.

Its teams won the four divisions contested – under-11 in Biloela, under-12 in Emerald and under-14 and under-16 in Rockhampton.

Teams from Gladstone, Central Highlands, Callide Valley and Longreach also competed.

Rain on Saturday meant fixtures had to be shuffled in Rockhampton, with several under-16 games scheduled for Kalka Shades instead played under lights at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

Rockhampton Blue reigned supreme in the under-16 division, winning their games against Rockhampton White, Central Highlands and Gladstone.

Rocky Blue bowler Jack Broadfoot took the most wickets in that division, bagging five at an average of five.

Gladstone’s Hayden Knight scored the most runs with 87.

Rockhampton Blue were unbeaten in the under-14 division, recording four wins.

Their strike bowler Ben Van Bael was the highest wicket taker with eight at an average of 2.50.

His 5-4 off three overs in the team’s opening game against Rockhampton White were the best figures in any division at the carnival.

Thomas Smith from Gladstone was the best with the bat with 66 runs.

The two Rockhampton sides finished on six points in the under-12 division, with Rockhampton Blue claiming the title on percentages.

Rockhampton Blue’s Thomas Wass was the highest run-maker, never losing his wicket to finish with an impressive total of 157.

Teammate Henry Lau was the best with the ball, taking seven wickets at an average of 6.29.

Rockhampton White took the honours in under-11, winning the three games they played with their fourth a washout on Saturday afternoon.

Their batsman Zane Keiler rattled up 129 runs in his three innings and was not dismissed.

Their bowler Archie Clifford took the most wickets with seven at an average of three.

Rockhampton Cricket president Tony Newman hailed the carnival a success.

“It was very encouraging across the board,” he said.

“Speaking with people from the other regions, they said the kids really enjoyed coming into Rocky to play that next level of cricket.

“Special mention to the under-14 boys from Callide Valley who haven’t really played much fixture cricket.

“They didn’t win a game at the weekend but they enjoyed the experience, and the parents were very happy with how much they improved just over their four games.”

