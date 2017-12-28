Leading the way: Apprentice has plans for community

HE'S been planning his trade career path since Year 8 but Gladstone electrical apprentice Jaleel Donald has big plans for making an impact in his community too.

"As soon as I started high school, I did work experience with my cousin in refrigeration - ever since I wanted to be an electrician and I selected all my classes around that, and set a pathway for myself,” he explained.

With the support of his parents, he secured his apprenticeship in Year 11.

"It was a big decision and hard to leave friends behind and focus on a career but they were excited for me.”

Despite challenges with his first employer, 16-year-old Jaleel stuck it out for a few months before an apprenticeship support agency found him work experience with Corfields Electrical Contractors.

"They said it was just for the experience, there was no apprenticeship but I was really determined to prove myself - and at the end, they said they'd take me on.”

As a proud member of the Darumbal people, Jaleel wants to set an example for other young people and get a head start on his career.

He also plays soccer, recently attending trials for the National Indigenous Squad and is a passionate juniors coach.

"It's unbelievable going to trials - I learnt so much and saw so much talent, it makes me realise what's possible for the juniors I coach,” he said.

"I love watching the kids progress and giving back to the soccer community.”

As well as working and sport, Jaleel is completing his trade training with CQUniversity and has just joined the Gladstone Youth Council.

"Kids my age are coming out of school with no real job skills and no experience - so through council I've talked to a local principal and we're looking at projects to have high school electives like first aid, getting your Construction Induction White Card and your Working with Children Blue Card, to give a boost for the job market,” he explained.

"Especially for Indigenous kids - it's in our culture that we're hard working people but getting the support to make that first step, it would help so much.”

Jaleel hopes his diverse experience will help him be a leader in his Indigenous community but he's got a message for all young people too. "Everywhere we go, everyone has their phones out, they live their life online - and its killing our creativity and understanding what the world really is,” he said.

"It's the best thing in the world to wake up in the morning and still be alive.”

CQUniversity