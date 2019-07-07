'Leading the nation': APLNG signs new gas deal

The seven gas turbine generators pictured in the foreground of photo, on APLNG. Photo Contributed

A NEW domestic gas deal has industry supporters applauding Australia Pacific LNG and led to further calls for increased gas exploration.

The Origin Energy-led APLNG announced yesterday it would supply an additional 16.2 petajoules of natural gas to domestic customers, under two new contracts.

The company will supply explosives manufacturer Orica with 10.2 petajoules of gas over four years from 2021 and packaging manufacturer Orora 6 petajoules over three years.

Chief executive officer Warwick King said the company was "delighted” to be getting more gas to domestic customers.

The Queensland Resources Council welcomed the decision, and said it was a sign the $70 billion Curtis Island LNG projects were doing their part to boost supplies to domestic gas customers.

"Today's announcement is yet another sign of the benefits that flow from a successful gas industry that has regulatory stability,” QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said.

"The Queensland gas industry is leading the nation with a proactive approach to easing the east coast gas squeeze.”

The announcement follows the release of the Resources and Energy Quarterly June 2019 this week, which found LNG export earnings in 2018-19 were worth $49.7 billion.