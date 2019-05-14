Leading hand to lose top position after police bust

THE leading hand of a Gladstone landscaping company will likely lose his top position after he was busted drug driving, a court was told.

Aidan Connor Graham pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of driving while a drug was present in his system.

Graham was intercepted on March 4, 2019 at Calliope on the Dawson Highway.

He was required to do a roadside drug test and returned positive results to marijuana.

He was on a provisional licence at the time.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client worked for a landscaping company as a leading hand.

Ms Ditchfield said Graham had been there for nearly three years and was likely to lose his top position as a result of losing his licence.

"He is the only one there who has a licence,” Ms Ditchfield said.

"He is a young man who managed to get himself into a good job.

"The longer he is without a licence the more at risk he is of losing (the job) completely.”

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Graham had two priors in his history.

"You will lose your licence today, that's a guarantee,” Mr Kinsella.

"You have seven pages of traffic history but only one entry of like offending.

"If you come back before me again you won't get as good a deal as you will today.

"But that leniency will expire today. Don't think that this is a sign of weakness from the courts.”

Graham was fined $750 and disqualified for three months.

A conviction was recorded.