Leading hand to lose top position after police bust
THE leading hand of a Gladstone landscaping company will likely lose his top position after he was busted drug driving, a court was told.
Aidan Connor Graham pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of driving while a drug was present in his system.
Graham was intercepted on March 4, 2019 at Calliope on the Dawson Highway.
He was required to do a roadside drug test and returned positive results to marijuana.
He was on a provisional licence at the time.
Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client worked for a landscaping company as a leading hand.
Ms Ditchfield said Graham had been there for nearly three years and was likely to lose his top position as a result of losing his licence.
"He is the only one there who has a licence,” Ms Ditchfield said.
"He is a young man who managed to get himself into a good job.
"The longer he is without a licence the more at risk he is of losing (the job) completely.”
Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Graham had two priors in his history.
"You will lose your licence today, that's a guarantee,” Mr Kinsella.
"You have seven pages of traffic history but only one entry of like offending.
"If you come back before me again you won't get as good a deal as you will today.
"But that leniency will expire today. Don't think that this is a sign of weakness from the courts.”
Graham was fined $750 and disqualified for three months.
A conviction was recorded.