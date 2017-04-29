Leading fish: The catch starts flowing at HookUp

John Morton from Tannum Sands with his Spanish Mackerel

THE fish started rolling in at the 2017 Boyne Tannum HookUp with the first leaderboard revealed from Friday's fishing.

The fishing was keen and there was some nice fish brought into the weigh-in.

They included some impressive sized barramundi and spanish markerel, many of them entered into the live section.

There was plenty of quality about the fish too with coral trout, sweetlip, snapper and red emperor snared off our coast.

Senior winners

Live Flat Head - David Heymer (Sun Valley) 2.690 kg

Live Whiting - Paul De Maid (Tannum Sands) 0.380 kg

Live Mangrove - Matthew Croft (Nambour) 1.610 kg

Live Bream - Angel Lara (Calliope) 1.130 kg

Live Grunter - Chris Wood (Tannum Sands) 4.510 kg

Live Barramundi - Matthew Callow (Gladstone) 940 mm

Salmon - Luke Christian (Innes Park) 3.305 kg

Tim Miller from Buccan with his red emperor Chris Lees

Red Emperor - Tim Miller (Buccan) 10.070 kg

Snapper - John Close (North Rockhampton) 4.500 kg

Spanish Mackerel - John Morton (Tannum Sands) 9.260 kg

Cobia - Mark Bennett (Tannum Sands) 14.675 kg

Coral Trout - Brett Trewin (Wurtulla) 4.835 kg

Parrot Tusk - Damien Quinlan (Tannum Sands) 5.965 kg

Jew - Nathan Bartlett (Gladstone) 16.870 kg

Sweetlip - Matt Penny (Black Mountain) 2.150 kg

Large Mouth Nannygai - Graeme Jensen (Loganlea) 6.585 kg