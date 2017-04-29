Leading fish: The catch starts flowing at HookUp

THE fish started rolling in at the 2017 Boyne Tannum HookUp with the first leaderboard revealed from Friday's fishing.
The fishing was keen and there was some nice fish brought into the weigh-in.
They included some impressive sized barramundi and spanish markerel, many of them entered into the live section.
There was plenty of quality about the fish too with coral trout, sweetlip, snapper and red emperor snared off our coast.
Senior winners
Live Flat Head - David Heymer (Sun Valley) 2.690 kg
Live Whiting - Paul De Maid (Tannum Sands) 0.380 kg
Live Mangrove - Matthew Croft (Nambour) 1.610 kg
Live Bream - Angel Lara (Calliope) 1.130 kg
Live Grunter - Chris Wood (Tannum Sands) 4.510 kg
Live Barramundi - Matthew Callow (Gladstone) 940 mm
Salmon - Luke Christian (Innes Park) 3.305 kg
Red Emperor - Tim Miller (Buccan) 10.070 kg
Snapper - John Close (North Rockhampton) 4.500 kg
Spanish Mackerel - John Morton (Tannum Sands) 9.260 kg
Cobia - Mark Bennett (Tannum Sands) 14.675 kg
Coral Trout - Brett Trewin (Wurtulla) 4.835 kg
Parrot Tusk - Damien Quinlan (Tannum Sands) 5.965 kg
Jew - Nathan Bartlett (Gladstone) 16.870 kg
Sweetlip - Matt Penny (Black Mountain) 2.150 kg
Large Mouth Nannygai - Graeme Jensen (Loganlea) 6.585 kg