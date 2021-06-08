Leadership shake-up hits embattled CQ explosion mine

There is a new boss in charge of a Central Queensland mine at the centre of one of the worst Queensland mining disasters in recent years.

Grosvenor mine site senior executive, also known as SSE, has moved to another role with mine owner Anglo American and was replaced with the former Grasstree mine general manager and SSE last week.

The shake-up coincided with the restart of mining development activities at Grosvenor – more than a year after five workers were injured in an underground explosion at the site.

Anglo American was contacted for comment.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland president Stephen Smyth said he hoped the change in leadership at the mine would bring an opportunity for workers to speak up about safety.

“The mine has recently changed out its SSE and we are hoping as a part of the changes in the (senior leadership team), that focus will be on the health and safety of the Grosvenor employees,” Mr Smyth said.

“The real change needed at this mine is the scrapping of the (labour hire) business model and the introduction of full time employment for these workers, that will bring job security and along with people feeling able to speak up.”

Injured workers from an explosion at Grosvenor coal mine at Moranbah arriving in Brisbane. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

In April, hundreds of workers at Grosvenor mine signed a petition calling for its senior leadership team to be sacked, saying safety culture has not been addressed since the explosion at the site.

Mr Mitchelson sent a response to the petition to Mr Smyth, with an Anglo American spokeswoman saying Mr Smyth had an open door with management to make suggestions to improve safety.

The Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry handed over part two of its report into the explosion to Mines Minister Scott Stewart last week.

The report is yet to be released to the public.

After the second tranche of hearings launched on March 9, the board heard evidence from 15 witnesses including mining inspectors from Resources Safety and Health Queensland, industry experts and injured coal mine worker Wayne Sellars.

The hearings explored the mine disaster that occurred on May 6, 2020 and the 27 methane exceedances that occurred at the mine between July 1, 2019 and May 5, 2020.

