Cooloola Coast bushfires have forced camping areas to be closed.
News

Lazy campers leave school holiday plans in ashes

Bill Hoffman
19th Sep 2019 12:08 PM
A POORLY extinguished camp fire was responsible for a large bushfire now burning south and westward in an area of the Upper Noosa River and Teewah Beach according to the Department of Environment and Science.

And it would result in cancellation plans for school holiday campers to the Cooloola Recreation Area.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokesman said Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were working to contain the fire that originated from a camper's poorly extinguished campfire near Kings Bore on Teewah Beach.

"Some windblown embers have ignited spot over fires across the Upper Noosa River and QPWS is working with Hancock Queensland Plantations and QFES to contain these fires," the spokesman said.

"QPWS is also working to create firebreaks and will be burning adjacent to Teewah Village. Residents will be notified."

As a consequence the majority of the Cooloola Recreation Area was closed to camping however the beach was open to traffic with a valid permit.

A total ban on campfires was also in place.

The spokesman said the closures were likely to continue next week into the school holidays and campers who have booked during this period have been notified directly.

People visiting the Great Sandy National Park were urged to check current park alerts at parks.des.qld.gov.au/park-alerts.

