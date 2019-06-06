Lawyer's stepson was running 'drug organisation'

Connor Oldrich Treutler-Adams, 21, has pleaded guilty to supplying and possessing steroids, MDMA, cocaine and other drugs and been given a three-year sentence.

A PROMINENT Sunshine Coast lawyer's stepson has been jailed for running an "embryonic drug organisation”.

Connor Oldrich Treutler-Adams pleaded guilty at Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday to supplying and possessing steroids, MDMA, cocaine and other drugs and possessing $6000 worth of cash, a pill press and MDMA testing kits.

On May 25, 2018, police raided Mr Treutler-Adams' Warana home and car.

He told police they would find an amount of testosterone but denied they would find any drug messages on his phone.

But police searched his phone and found messages dating back to January 2018 where he discussed selling steroids and party drugs.

Police found $15,000 worth of drugs and $6000 worth of cash scattered throughout his house and car, including hundreds of steroids and MDMA capsules. A debt book showed he had at least 10 customers and was owed about $2000.

The court heard Treutler-Adams was primarily selling steroids and even had prescription medicine to counteract their side-effects.

The 21-year-old is the stepson of well-known Sunshine Coast lawyer Tony Pattinson, who was in court.

Treutler-Adams' lawyer said there was a "complete naivety” among young, image-conscious men that the courts and parliament considered steroids on the same level as methamphetamines.

Justice Catherine Holmes said Treutler-Adams was operating a small drug syndicate before he was caught.

"At it's most charitable you were running an embryonic drug organisation,” she said.

"You have got yourself in an extremely serious situation.”

Treutler-Adams was sentenced to three years in jail. He will be due for release on parole on July 20, with the 259 days he has already been behind bars taken into account.

Justice Holmes said only Treutler-Adams' youth meant he would not be spending significantly longer behind bars.

- NewsRegional