Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lawyers representing the 25-year-old charged over the death of Jennifer Board have withdrawn from the case.
Lawyers representing the 25-year-old charged over the death of Jennifer Board have withdrawn from the case.
Crime

Lawyers quit ‘vigilante’ murder case

Hugh Suffell
Ashley Pillhofer
by , and HUGH SUFFELL & ASHLEY PILLHOFER
31st Mar 2021 11:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LAWYERS representing the 'vigilante' charged over the death of Townsville woman Jennifer Board have withdrawn from the case.

Christopher Hughes, 25, did not appear before the court and made no application for bail when his murder case was mentioned at Townsville Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

No explanation was offered for why Shuttleworth Legal solicitor Jarred Mace, who has acted for Hughes recently, withdrew from the matter.

Police allege Hughes was driving the car that hit and killed the 22-year-old Ms Board on Ross River Rd in February

It is alleged that Hughes was dangerously chasing a stolen car, and lost control of his Holden Statesman after ramming the stolen car in the rear end.

Initial reports indicate his car veered across to the opposite lane and struck Ms Board, who was riding her motorbike at the time.

Jennifer Board died in a fatal crash while riding her motorbike.
Jennifer Board died in a fatal crash while riding her motorbike.

Police hit Hughes with a murder charge based on the legal principal that someone can murder if they commit a criminal act that is reckless or negligent where death is a foreseeable and probable consequence

He is further charged with driving while disqualified.

Legal Aid solicitor Sarah Belford appeared in court on Wednesday and took over the 25-year-old's case.

The matter was adjourned for a number of months to July 27 to allow police to finish compiling the brief of evidence against Hughes, who was remanded in custody.

Originally published as Lawyers quit 'vigilante' murder case

christopher hughes court crime jennifer board murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman pinned carer with wheelchair after disagreement

        Premium Content Woman pinned carer with wheelchair after disagreement

        Crime The woman pleaded guilty in court to an assault charge.

        • 31st Mar 2021 11:00 AM
        Grants up to $12K available for community groups

        Premium Content Grants up to $12K available for community groups

        News Grants between $5000 and $12,000 will be available to eligible community...

        Man hospitalised after two trucks crash on Bruce Hwy

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after two trucks crash on Bruce Hwy

        News Emergency Services were called to Miriam Vale.

        Where you can get a free face mask in Gladstone

        Premium Content Where you can get a free face mask in Gladstone

        News The masks arrived in Gladstone last night.