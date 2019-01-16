Lawyers drop extortion case as alleged bikie's funds run out

Gladstone intercepted 10 Black Uhlans motorcycle gang members at Iveragh yesterday morning on their way south. Photo Contributed by Gladstone Police

A LACK of funds has forced a law firm to withdraw from its defence of a Gladstone man accused of threatening another man with a machete in an extortion attempt.

Nathanael Paul Nahow was previously charged with grievous bodily harm, two counts each of assault occasioning bodily harm and extortion after police allege he rubbed a machete back and forth against a man's neck while demanding $20,000.

Police prosecutor Joel Sleep said police were offering no evidence that Mr Nahow committed grievous bodily harm and had replaced the charge with assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police have alleged Mr Nahow was a member of the Ayr chapter of the Black Uhlans motorcycle gang and attempted to extort funds from two Agnes Water men over several weeks before assaulting them.

Police claim both victims received bruising.

Mr Nahow has denied the allegations in court.

He has been in custody since September and told Magistrate Brian Kucks it was proving difficult to find representation with no access to money.

"I'm just waiting for some funds to go through. I haven't been able to talk to anyone,” he said.

The court heard Nahow's former representation withdrew because of lack of funds.

Mr Kucks suggested Mr Nahow could apply for legal aid.

The matter was adjourned for a committal mention on February 12.