Lawyer saves mum from jail after $25k Centrelink fraud

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 09: The Centrelink logo is seen outside of a Centrelink office on October 9, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia. Economists expect the Australian jobs figure for September to show an unemployment rate of 6.2%. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

A GLADSTONE lawyer has kept a mother out of jail despite the woman’s $25,000 fraud of Centrelink involving 60 false declarations of her income.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield argued Cassandra Anne Pradella had completely turned her life around since the offending between 2015 and 2017 and sending the 40-year-old to jail would only derail her progress.

Pradella pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one charge of obtaining financial advantage for self.

The court was told between April 30, 2015 and August 2017 Pradella made 60 false declarations to the department regarding her income.

The court was told Pradella was making claims to receive the Newstart allowance and was supposed to report any income.

The court was told at the time Pradella was working at a Liquorland store and earned an average of $1679 a fortnight.

Pradella earned an income of over $100,000 and under-declared more than $74,000 of it.

The court was told she received more than $25,000 in payments she was not entitled to.

Pradella’s offending was discovered through an Australian Taxation Office data match and received a letter in May 2017 stating the department was aware of the overpayment.

Ms Ditchfield told the court Pradella’s offending was done out of need rather than greed and due to the LNG boom the mother of three was paying about $700 a week in rent.

“She found herself in the situation of being a single mother and sharing custody of her kids on a 50/50 basis because she was working nights.

“She was not receiving any benefits for the child because of the 50/50 basis.

“She was not living a lavish lifestyle, she was just trying to raise her kids and keep a roof over their head.”

Ms Ditchfield said Pradella currently worked as a manager at a hotel in Gladstone and was highly regarded by her employer.

Ms Ditchfield said if Pradella was to be jailed she would lose her employment.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow sentenced Pradella to 12 months’ jail wholly suspended and ordered her to be of good behaviour for three years.

Pradella was also ordered to repay the full amount she was overpaid.