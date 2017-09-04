Lawyer of Gladstone man accused of murder asks for more evidence

VICTIM: Andrew Vesey-Brown (pictured), 23, was taken to hospital after emergency services found him at a home in Auckland St, however, was pronounced deceased shortly before 7.30pm.

ACCUSED of murder, Gladstone man Anthony Lee Smits will remain behind bars for another month before his case is heard again.

Detectives charged the 29-year-old man with murder following an investigation into the suspicious death of Gladstone man Andrew Vesey-Brown on July 10.

Police responded to an altercation at 6.20pm on the night at Auckland St in South Gladstone. The 23-year-old was taken to hospital, however, was pronounced deceased shortly before 7.30pm.

The matter was first mentioned on July 12 in the Gladstone Magistrates Court and adjourned until today however, was again pushed back for more evidence to be gathered.

At the first mention, Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke arraigned Mr Smits on three charges; one count of murder, one count of robbery with actual violence while armed and in company and one count of fraud and dishonestly obtaining property from another.

The facts of this alleged offending have not yet been made available to the court.

Representing Mr Smits in court today, defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said before her client could apply for bail in the Supreme court, prosecution needed to provide more evidence.

Ms Ditchfield said the court had already adjourned the matter for two months on the previous occasion.

"Surely, there is some more evidence by now," she said and asked that whatever the prosecution could provide on the case, she would take.

However, police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the brief of evidence was "going to take some time".

The matter was adjourned for a mention on October 9.

A separate group of offences that Mr Smits had been charged with earlier between June and August last year; including assault of a police officer, stealing of a vehicle, driving unlicensed, enter dwelling and commit indictable offence and contravention of police direction, was set down for a sentence in Gladstone on November 24.