LAWN BOWLS: The club that's on a roll in 2019

Gladstone Bowls Club secretary Mavis Howard is looking forward to the Gladstone Open 2 Bowls triples in early February.

Gladstone Bowls Club secretary Mavis Howard is looking forward to the Gladstone Open 2 Bowls triples in early February. Matt Taylor GLA040119BOWL

GLADSTONE Bowls Club is shaping up for a bumper start to the year, with the countdown on to the Gladstone open two bowl triples event.

Contested across the weekend of February 9-10, the competition's rich prize money is set to attract teams from across the region.

With a total prize pool of $10,000 the maximum 28-team event is open to all players, and is already open for team registrations.

Gladstone Bowls Club senior vice president Dave Olsen said teams could be mixed, or all males and all females.

"The format is three player mixed teams with two bowls each," he said.

"We'll play seven rounds, four on Saturday and some under lights that night, and three rounds on Sunday.

"It's open to all bowlers ... and we expect a number of good teams from around because this type of prize money attracts those good teams.

Teams are expected from local clubs such as Boyne/Tannum and Biloela, with the possibility of Emerald, Longreach, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and the Sunshine Coast joining in.

Gladstone Bowls Club secretary Mavis Howard is looking forward to the Gladstone Open 2 Bowls triples in early February. Matt Taylor GLA040119BOWL

Night conditions will be a change from the summer heat, even with a possibility of dew.

Club secretary Mavis Howard said she expects competitors to enjoy bowling under the newly installed lights.

"It's good because it's in the cool, that's the basic thing," she said.

"We used to be under lights often going back a few years and I always enjoyed it.

"I'm sure people will take to it. I don't think there'll be too many who couldn't because of their vision, and the lights are very good."