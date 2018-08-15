Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PRIZE WINNER: Owners Ed and Kara Quinn with Grand Champion Brangus Bull, Law Firm at Brisbane Ekka with handler Tania Sainsbury.
PRIZE WINNER: Owners Ed and Kara Quinn with Grand Champion Brangus Bull, Law Firm at Brisbane Ekka with handler Tania Sainsbury. Picture Contributed
News

Law Firm guilty of Ekka award to win Grand Champion prize

Glen Porteous
by
15th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

BRANGUS bull, Law Firm showed overwhelming evidence to judges at the The Royal Queensland Show (Ekka) to win the coveted Grand Champion prize.

Owner Ed Quinn spoke highly of the champion bull and winning at the Brisbane Ekka.

"Law Firm was breed on the property Voewood and broken in as a calf and did a couple of shows as a calf," Mr Quinn said.

"To win was really good and everyone was happy with a Brisbane win and we try to target the bigger shows and come away with win.

"We had Tania Sainsbury be the 'Fitter' (handler) for Law Firm and she helped to look after and show him around."

This is continued success when the Quinn's picked up the award for Junior Champion at Beef Australia with one of their Brangus heifers during Rockhampton's Beef Week.

"She was a beautiful feminine heifer with a lot of depth," Mr Quinn said. "Beef Week's a great tool to use in breeding, we have a good look around at other people's studs and what other people are doing."

Mr Quinn said Law Firm's had a promising future for a prize winning bull.

"He's going to be put on stud duties with the cows for breeding purposes," he said.

Edward and Kara Quinn and Dennis and Denise own and operate Voewood Brangus Station, on the Dawson Highway about 42 km west of Calliope. The 22,500 acre property goes back on Edward's mother's side to the 1800s and it holds 1200 commercial cows and 150 stud Brangus cows.

Related Items

brangus cattle brisbane ekka ekka ekka 2018 rockhampton beef capital the royal queensland show voewood
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Gladstone toddler drowning rattles community

    Gladstone toddler drowning rattles community

    News THE tragic drowning of Calliope toddler Noah Elhabashi three weeks ago has rocked the Gladstone community

    • 15th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Mum shocked after big croc sighting at mouth of Boyne river

    Mum shocked after big croc sighting at mouth of Boyne river

    News Tannum Sands Nancy Towner won't let her kids return to the same spot

    • 15th Aug 2018 4:40 AM
    Accountant accused of $863K Heron Island Resort fraud

    Accountant accused of $863K Heron Island Resort fraud

    Crime Jamieson Tatel Yo, 34, allegedly stole upwards of $863,000.

    • 15th Aug 2018 4:30 AM
    Small rural school powering towards attendance record

    Small rural school powering towards attendance record

    News Ubobo State School's nine students are on a roll.

    • 15th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

    Local Partners