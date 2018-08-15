Law Firm guilty of Ekka award to win Grand Champion prize

PRIZE WINNER: Owners Ed and Kara Quinn with Grand Champion Brangus Bull, Law Firm at Brisbane Ekka with handler Tania Sainsbury.

BRANGUS bull, Law Firm showed overwhelming evidence to judges at the The Royal Queensland Show (Ekka) to win the coveted Grand Champion prize.

Owner Ed Quinn spoke highly of the champion bull and winning at the Brisbane Ekka.

"Law Firm was breed on the property Voewood and broken in as a calf and did a couple of shows as a calf," Mr Quinn said.

"To win was really good and everyone was happy with a Brisbane win and we try to target the bigger shows and come away with win.

"We had Tania Sainsbury be the 'Fitter' (handler) for Law Firm and she helped to look after and show him around."

This is continued success when the Quinn's picked up the award for Junior Champion at Beef Australia with one of their Brangus heifers during Rockhampton's Beef Week.

"She was a beautiful feminine heifer with a lot of depth," Mr Quinn said. "Beef Week's a great tool to use in breeding, we have a good look around at other people's studs and what other people are doing."

Mr Quinn said Law Firm's had a promising future for a prize winning bull.

"He's going to be put on stud duties with the cows for breeding purposes," he said.

Edward and Kara Quinn and Dennis and Denise own and operate Voewood Brangus Station, on the Dawson Highway about 42 km west of Calliope. The 22,500 acre property goes back on Edward's mother's side to the 1800s and it holds 1200 commercial cows and 150 stud Brangus cows.