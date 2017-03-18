Law change would see Gladstone pet owners need council approval

The number of unwanted animals, in particular cats and dogs, is increasing and the Gladstone Regional Council is proposing a possible solution.

THE number of unwanted animals, in particular cats and dogs, is increasing and Gladstone Regional Council has come up with idea, bound to ruffle some feathers.

The changes to local law would Gladstone region cat owners needing to meet specific requirements and gain approval before breeding their pets.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the decision to review its regulations came after the mandatory animal desexing consultation results gained last year.

"91 per cent of survey respondents stated local cat owners should have to gain approval from an authorised government body to breed their animal,” Cr Burnett said.

"The current proposed amendment will require cat owners to gain Council approval prior to breeding their animal.

"Council will issue relevant approval conditions and penalties will apply to owners who either fail to adhere to the conditions or allow their cat to breed without prior approval.”

Cr Burnett said the amendment would align with the State Government's changes to the Animal Management (Cats and Dogs) Act 2008.

"All dog owners, from May this year, who wish to breed their dog will first need to become a registered breeder,” he said.

The majority of Queensland local government organisations are also implementing ways to decrease the number of unwanted animals.

Council's Environment and Community Services Committee Chair Councillor Cindi Bush said residents had until Monday, March 27 to have their say.

"To conduct a full evaluation, Council is seeking community feedback in support or against the proposed amendment,” Cr Bush said.

"Residents can only post, email or hand deliver their written submission as Council will not be considering any informal social media discussions.”