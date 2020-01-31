Laverty laps it up at Speedway Queens

SPEEDWAY: There were a number of Gladstone drivers who raced at the 8th Annual Kings and Queens Royal at Kingaroy last weekend.

They will compete at the Luke Keldoulis Classic Production Sedans in Gympie on Saturday.

Gladstone’s Tony Coomber and had their moments last week against more than 80 drivers from around Australia.

Coomber, after a superhuman effort going through the heats, made enough points to get there.

Cook went right through the three days but an underperforming engine made it challenging.

Gladstone Auto Club and Speedway spokesman Neil Smith said another Gladstone driver also had some bad luck.

“Shaun Eyres succumbed to gremlins leading up to the event and will run the immaculately-presented FG Falcon car in Rockhampton later this month,” Smith said.

In the Productions Sedans, Gladstone’s Dakota Laverty and Teah Daley drove in the Cook family cars along with Jye and Tim Coomber and Jackson Thomas in the Magna.

“The ladies are straight out of juniors and a change from the small cars didn’t daunt them,” Smith said.

“Amanda Coomber lined her Commodore in Street Stocks and the Queens but a faulty power steering left the car stranded.”

In the juniors, Jake Coomber set about some practice for the Queensland Juniors in Bundaberg in two weeks and completed the weekend with minor damage thankfully for his father Troy.

“In the Modlites, Nic Keeley ran hard against a big field.,” Smith said.

“Nic is also in his first year out of junors along with Jye and Jackson.”

The Queens Royal is an initiative of the Kingaroy Club which punches above its weight for ideas.

“They are trying to retain and introduce more ladies into racing, a great idea that should be followed elsewhere,” Smith said.

“Fifty ladies fronted from as far as West and South Australia and most other states to have a go ... some with their own cars and some borrowed.

“This is not a novelty event as lot of the drivers already run in events but some have only driven a couple of times.

“They are made up of young grand mothers to teenagers and everything in between.”

Smith acknowledged the work of Jorja and Jackalyn Lyons in the Lyons Diesel Maintenance Charade who did the hot seat changeovers to qualify the cars in the Queens Royal and the juniors.

“It was a big effort by their Hayden who also looks after the Tony Coomber modified Falcon,” Smith said.

After the dust cleared from the main event, Laverty and Daley, in the Cook cars, finished in second and seventh respectively with the only damage being a bumper on Laverty’s car that had caught a slower car.

“This is a great effort if you look at the calibre of the ladies involved,” Smith said See photo included.

After the Gympie event, a Bundaberg challenge awaits the following weekend followed by racing in Rockhampton or Maryborough.

RESULTS

Modified Sedans

1. Kye Walters

2. Aidan Raymont

3. Mark Raymont

4. Matty Smith

5. Corey Stein

Queens Royal (Top Stars)

1. Brooke Ferguson

2. Dakota Laverty - Gladstone

3. Zoey Salau

Queens Royal (New Stars)

1. Neisa Rasmussen

2. Bec Jones

3. Jessica Biddle

Junior Sedans (Top Stars)

1. Jayden Hancock

2. Braith Hogan

3. Darcy Wilson

Junior Sedans (New Stars)

1. Dylan Barrow

2. Levi O’Brien

3. Charlotte Christensen