LAUNCH: Customers line up for Rivers store opening

Included (in no particular order): Store manager Julieanne McLeod, regional manager Paul Mollard, Shari Brown, Mel Laurent, Jacklin Shepherd, Roxy Hourigan, Alyssa-Jane McMillan, Rosemary Mac Gregor, Bec Field, Beau White, Catherine Hollands, Natasha Grice and Sarian Manley.

CUSTOMERS were far from disappointed when they saw the promotions on offer at Gladstone's newest store opening this morning.

The new Rivers store at the Night Owl complex on Dawson Hwy boasts quality clothing, long opening hours and friendly staff.

Regional manager Paul Mollard said everyone involved in the opening was excited to showcase the different direction Rivers had taken since it was last in Gladstone.

"It's a new fitout store which is a new concept ... it's extremely customer orientated and relates to how we lay out our stores in comparison to how they used to be," he explained.

At this morning's opening at 8.30am there were several people lined up outside the store's doors, keen to grab their first look inside.

"It was great to see so many customers here this early ... everyone seems really happy that we're opening," Mr Mollard said.

A Calliope customer browsing the clothes on offer this morning said it was positive to see such a major brand invest in Gladstone, pointing out the competition Rivers' arrival would generate in Gladstone's clothing retail market.

"I really liked it when Rivers was in town last time, so this is good," she said.

The regional manager credited Rivers' return to Gladstone to the expansion of the Specialty Fashion Group across Australia.

SFG owns brands including Rivers, Katies, City Chic and Crossroads, all of which already have stores in the region.

Though Rivers only rolled into town a few weeks ago, employee recruitment has been under way since July, the regional manager said.

One of the successful applicants was Roxy Hourigan, who is also the owner of Lake Awoonga Boating and Leisure Hire.

Ms Hourigan said since starting work last Thursday, the employees had been looking forward to the store's opening.

"It's not like a super store. We'll sell seasonal clothing and cater to a large range of customers," she said.

Rivers is offering 40% off all menswear through to Sunday in celebration of Father's Day.

"We're really proud of the way it's (the store) turned out ... we can't wait to get our footprint here," Mr Mollard said.

The new store will focus on prices, quality and customer service and sells both men's and women's clothing*.

*Rivers no longer sells children's wear.