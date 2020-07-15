Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BACKYARD CREATION: Farvardin Daliri's 750kg creation, a giant kookaburra, is set to tour Queensland over the coming months.
BACKYARD CREATION: Farvardin Daliri's 750kg creation, a giant kookaburra, is set to tour Queensland over the coming months.
News

‘Laughter is missing’: Giant kookaburra could visit CQ

Jacobbe McBride
15th Jul 2020 2:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE man’s ingenuity could spell a fantastic day out for families as the giant kookaburra’s tour of Queensland arrives in Gladstone.

Having constructed the giant kookaburra on his own during the COVID-19 lockdown Farvardin Daliri, 65, said it was something positive for the state and nation during a negative time.

“I did this positive thing despite all the negative things that are happening, one, and secondly I am a great believer that we can do anything we put our mind to,” Mr Daliri said.

“I have to make people laugh, because laughter is something which is missing from the whole scenario because of Covid-19, no one is laughing and everything is worried.”

Mr Daliri was trained and educated in fine arts and sculpting while living in India from the 1970s to 80s before a move to Australia.

He said inspiration behind his latest creation, which was constructed over several months at his home in Brisbane, was to build a mascot for the post COVID-19 era.

“No matter how bad or how rough it gets we can allow ourselves to laugh, we can give ourselves a bit of a break, breath in, breath out and think positive thoughts,” he said.

“We need to think about what we can do as opposed to what we are being denied or what we can’t do.”

Mr Daliri’s 750kg creation will feature at the Townsville Culture Fest on Friday, August 14 but will make regular stops both inland and on the Queensland coast along the way.

Mr Daliri is a veteran of sculpture building and although he could not get help on the kookaburra project, there are opportunities on future construction projects.

“Now that the lockdown is over if I start another project, for people who want to learn some hands on art and be involved that is really exciting and therapeutic they should let me know,” Mr Daliri said.

To encourage the giant kookaburra to visit Gladstone and Tannum Sands head to the Giant Kookaburra facebook page and donate via htts://au.gofundme.com/f/the-giant-kookaburra.

backyard project farvardin daliri giant kookaburra
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GPC PROBE: Investigation launched into serious work injury

        premium_icon GPC PROBE: Investigation launched into serious work injury

        News Gladstone Ports Corporation is under investigation for a work incident which resulted in two staff being injured.

        Is this your ring? Wedding band found at Gladstone car wash

        premium_icon Is this your ring? Wedding band found at Gladstone car wash

        News A car wash manager is on a mission to find the owner of a wedding band found in the...

        Jobs, industry and port key policies for LNP candidate

        premium_icon Jobs, industry and port key policies for LNP candidate

        Politics The Gladstone businessman will push for more apprentices and the expansion of the...

        Data reveals how much the average CQ worker earns

        premium_icon Data reveals how much the average CQ worker earns

        Money The Australia Bureau of Statistics has released the latest CQ statistics.