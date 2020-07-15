‘Laughter is missing’: Giant kookaburra could visit CQ

ONE man’s ingenuity could spell a fantastic day out for families as the giant kookaburra’s tour of Queensland arrives in Gladstone.

Having constructed the giant kookaburra on his own during the COVID-19 lockdown Farvardin Daliri, 65, said it was something positive for the state and nation during a negative time.

“I did this positive thing despite all the negative things that are happening, one, and secondly I am a great believer that we can do anything we put our mind to,” Mr Daliri said.

“I have to make people laugh, because laughter is something which is missing from the whole scenario because of Covid-19, no one is laughing and everything is worried.”

Mr Daliri was trained and educated in fine arts and sculpting while living in India from the 1970s to 80s before a move to Australia.

He said inspiration behind his latest creation, which was constructed over several months at his home in Brisbane, was to build a mascot for the post COVID-19 era.

“No matter how bad or how rough it gets we can allow ourselves to laugh, we can give ourselves a bit of a break, breath in, breath out and think positive thoughts,” he said.

“We need to think about what we can do as opposed to what we are being denied or what we can’t do.”

Mr Daliri’s 750kg creation will feature at the Townsville Culture Fest on Friday, August 14 but will make regular stops both inland and on the Queensland coast along the way.

Mr Daliri is a veteran of sculpture building and although he could not get help on the kookaburra project, there are opportunities on future construction projects.

“Now that the lockdown is over if I start another project, for people who want to learn some hands on art and be involved that is really exciting and therapeutic they should let me know,” Mr Daliri said.

To encourage the giant kookaburra to visit Gladstone and Tannum Sands head to the Giant Kookaburra facebook page and donate via htts://au.gofundme.com/f/the-giant-kookaburra.