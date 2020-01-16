Latrell’s ‘awkward’ run-in at ‘Rooster Cafe’

The showdown between Latrell Mitchell and the Roosters came 72 days earlier than expected with the Souths signing bumping into his former teammates at chance meeting at Moore Park on Wednesday.

Bizarrely sent to do a promotion at the Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park - right next door to Roosters HQ - Mitchell bravely walked past the cafe frequented by his former teammates.

Not expecting to come face-to-face with his premiership winning colleagues until March 27 when the Rabbitohs take on the Roosters in a round three blockbuster, Mitchell was spotted by a group of former teammates, who were drinking coffee outside the Azure cafe.

After making eye contact with the fellow premiership-winning players, Mitchell walked over for a quick chat with the group, which included Dally M medal winner James Tedesco.

While awkward, the chance meeting was completely cordial with Mitchell telling his NRL colleagues that he was at Moore Park for a promotion with South Sydney.

The reunion lasting only a minute, Mitchell wished his former teammates "all the best" before meeting fellow Rabbitohs Adam Reynolds and Liam Knight for the promotion.

A senior Rooster told The Daily Telegraph that the playing group feels no ill toward Mitchell and hope he "lands on his feet''.

Roosters training at Moore Park. Picture: DAILY TELEGRAPH/Simon Bullard

Mitchell was a regular at the Azure Cafe but until Wednesday had not been spotted at the "Rooster Cafe" since before the NRL grand final in October last year.

Mitchell this week signed a deal with the Rabbitohs after he was released from the final year of his contract with the Roosters.