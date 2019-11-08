Menu
The Bulldogs won’t pursue Latrell Mitchell. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Rugby League

Latrell shock as contender pulls out

by Paul Crawley
8th Nov 2019 2:12 PM
Canterbury has officially pulled out of the race to sign Latrell Mitchell.

After a meeting of the club's football retention committee this afternoon, chief executive Andrew Hill told The Daily Telegraph that the Bulldogs would not be pursuing the out of favour Sydney Rooster.

The Bulldogs won’t pursue Latrell Mitchell. Picture. Phil Hillyard
"Usually we don't make comment around our recruitment and retention strategies," Hill said.

"However, with all the speculation around this matter we thought it was the right thing to do by everyone to confirm we won't pursue an interest in Latrell Mitchell."

 

Mitchell could leave the Roosters as soon as next year. Picture: Phil Hillyard
This decision came after a meeting between Hill, coach Dean Pay, general manager of football Steve Price and development and pathways manager Dave Hamilton.

The Bulldogs had been viewed as a significant player in the race for the 22-year-old Test centre after Mitchell met with board member George Coorey during the finals series.

More to come...

