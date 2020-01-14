Menu
Coach Wayne Bennett with new signing Latrell Mitchell, who could be joined at the Rabbitohs this season by Jai Arrow. Picture: Getty Images
Rugby League

Latrell done, Rabbitohs eye another 2020 signing

by Fatima Kdouh
14th Jan 2020 8:40 AM
Latrell Mitchell has officially been unveiled as a Rabbitoh, but South Sydney's 2020 signing spree has not finished yet.

While trumpeting Mitchell's arrival at Redfern as the club's biggest contract coup in a decade, Rabbitohs officials are working to ensure he'll be joined at the club this season by Jai Arrow.

Titans forward Arrow has inked a four-year deal worth $3.2 million with the Rabbitohs to reunite with coach Wayne Bennett from 2021, but the Rabbitohs are still negotiating with Gold Coast for an early release.

"We're still trying to get Jai down this year," Richardson said.

 

"A lot of people misunderstood that signing Latrell would have an effect on Arrow, it doesn't at all. A lot of clubs thought that, like blood in the water, the sharks are circling. But that's up to the Gold Coast."

The Titans have previously declared they have no intention of letting Arrow leave a year early.

In his first interview since signing with Souths, Arrow last week told The Courier-Mail it was not his call to decide which jersey he would be wearing for the 2020 NRL season.

"I've already made one of the toughest decisions of my life and I don't want that one hanging over me," Arrow said.

 

"I'm still contracted to the Titans this year. It wouldn't be weird for me to stay - I get along with the coaching staff, club and players.

"I love the Titans, I won't be unhappy if I stay. If the club wants me to stay I'm not going to kick stones. But I won't be filthy if they decide they want to move me on.

"I don't want to make that decision. I'd rather let that work itself out.

"I'm the type of guy that no matter where I am or what I'm doing I'll always do my best."

