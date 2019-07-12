Latest on search for new GAPDL CEO

GAPDL CEO Darryl Branthwaite with the new and improved Gladstone visitor map.

GAPDL CEO Darryl Branthwaite with the new and improved Gladstone visitor map. Matt Taylor

THE search for Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited's new chief executive officer has almost wrapped up.

GAPDL chairperson Leigh Zimmerlie said the interview process would finish today with an announcement expected "early next week”.

Ms Zimmerlie said the tourist body had an excellent response to the position, vacated by Darryl Branthwaite on July 5.

Mr Branthwaite spent four years in the CEO role and will launch tour company - Gladstone Region Tours - in the coming months.