Parenting

Latest must-have Bluey

2nd Mar 2020 4:25 PM
NEW parents get your dollar bucks ready for a very wackadoo birth certificate.

The Queensland Government has just released a Bluey-themed commemorative birth certificate, and they are anticipating they will sell like hot cakes.

 

Bluey birth certificates have been released by the Queensland State Government.
They are our favourite Heeler family, straight out of Brisbane, and there's a growing appetite for merchandise, a new season starting on March 17, along with a stage show later this year.

But is this the next must-have for Bluey-crazy kids?

Bluey is produced by the Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS and is co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios. Both series received production support from the Australian Government through Screen Australia, and Screen Queensland.

Visit qld.gov.au/bluey to get your paws on these.

