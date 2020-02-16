Menu
First it was Brisbane’s Tatt’s Club, now another institution that has been men-only for over a century is opening its doors to the fairer sex.
News

Latest male-only institution to admit women

by Shiloh Payne
16th Feb 2020 10:20 AM
THE University of Queensland is shaking up its old rules, with a group of young women making history for the King's College student residence.

Today the college, which has housed boys for 108 years, has opened its doors to almost 90 women as UQ embraces co-residency.

With females already comprising one quarter of students who live on campus, King's College master Greg Eddy said the new move has been a welcome change.

"Young women have always been welcome at King's College and were already a

large part of our community life through academic, cultural and sporting pursuits," Mr Eddy said.

"The fact they are now living in the college will enrich King's College community life and traditions and ensure they continue for another century and beyond."

Female students (from left) Emma Hazelton, Ella Scotford, Sophia Glasgow and Sophie Rice are welcomed to Kings College by males (from left) Nat Young, Reece Stretynski, Liam Phelps and Peter Fay. Picture: Jamie Hanson
The change, he said, allowed the residence to reflect contemporary society as women comprise more than half of Australia's university students.

"We have young women from all corners of Queensland coming to live here, as well as some from New South Wales, the Northern Territory and elsewhere," he said.

Students will move into their new home today, with a special dinner held where they will partake in the official enrolment book signing and receive their Kings College tie or necklace.

