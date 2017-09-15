Latest group of new trainees get a start with GEA

THE Gladstone Engineering Alliance (GEA) employed another 26 trainees yesterday, who will take part in an 18 week employment program under the Skilling Queensland for Work (SQW) - Community Work Project.

Community Work Skills traineeships assists disadvantaged Queensland job seekers and low skilled workers to gain nationally recognised skills and qualifications.

GEA chief executive officer, Carli Homann said the GEA would work locally with not-for-profit community organisations to assist the trainees in developing work habits and skills to get them accustomed to being back in the work environment.

"26 trainees have started who will be working in business and construction and we have another 10 trainees starting next week in conservation and land management,” Ms Homann said.

"Through programs like the SQW programs and the continuous professional development that's offered, GEA are always working towards our vision of building a highly skilled and capable workforce in central Queensland.

"This program is a great opportunity for Gladstone to continue to upskill our workforce and to be able to provide employment for 36 candidates.

"The program not only aims to help boost confidence but also to refresh and develop new skills and to essentially be able to help find trainees employment in either a part time or full time capacity.”

Construction industry trainee Mark Powell (pictured with the other trainees) said he was really excited about starting the traineeship with the hope of again being employed as an apprentice boiler maker.

"Due to the mining slump and the end of the Gladstone boom I was laid-off as a 3rd year apprentice boiler maker in 2015,” Mark said.

"I preferably would like to complete my apprenticeship but I'm even interested in starting a new trade if that doesn't come to fruition.

"The GEA traineeship is a fantastic opportunity for me and it's great to have people supporting my push to find work.

"The GEA will help me get my foot in the door and I'm really keen to secure work through the program over the next 18 weeks.”