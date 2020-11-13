LATEST: Gladstone State High School’s Graduation Ceremony

THIS year’s instalment of Gladstone State High School’s graduation ceremony comes with a twist which the school hopes will allow more families to view it.

The 2020 GSHS Graduation Ceremony, which will be held at the Gladstone Marina Stage from 9am on Friday, November 20, will be livestreamed on Facebook.

The school said this was in an effort to encourage loved ones to watch from afar due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

GSHS said in its newsletter this week that it was able to have three people join each graduate at this year’s ceremony.

“For example, this could be two parents or carers plus a sibling,” the statement read.

“The three guests accompanying each student must be from the same household and will be required to check-in before entering the event.

“We will have more stations open to enable a quicker entry to the venue, but we encourage everyone to start registration from 8am so that we can make a start on time at 9am.”

The school advised the area would be cordoned off to prevent people accessing the site without having checked in.

Guests will be required to wear an entry wrist band as part of COVID-safe protocols.

Attendees are urged to bring sunscreen, a hat, water bottle and a blanket or chair.

GSHS said it aimed to have the ceremony concluded by 11am, with student check-in opening at the Marina Stage from 8am.