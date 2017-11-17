Menu
Latest 'croc' sighting false alarm

Charlene the croc.
Charlene the croc. Peter Carruthers
Julia Bartrim
by

The latest crocodile report made to The Department of Environment was of a suspected crocodile nest at Coonarr Beach near Bundaberg.

It turned out to be a scrub turkey nest but it's no wonder people are feeling jumpy after the recent spate of sightings off the central Queensland coast.

The Observer reported on November 7 EHP's search for the 3m crocodile sighted in the Gladstone region in October was ongoing.

It "will continue until such time as the animal is captured or no longer presenting in the area,” a department spokesperson said.

Crocodile expert Professor Gordon Grigg said even though sightings in the Gladstone region may be more common now, this is not necessarily due to an increase in stray crocodiles but more likely because a lot more people are out in boats to observe them.

Crocodile sightings can be reported to EHP on 1300 130 372

Gladstone Observer
