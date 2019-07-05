Menu
Jada Walker - Chanel College, Gladstone
LATEST: Chanel win Confro Cup final in netball this morning

NICK KOSSATCH
5th Jul 2019 10:14 AM | Updated: 10:14 AM
UPDATE: Chanel College have come from four goals down to win the Confraternity Cup division four grand final against Mount Alvernia College this morning in Bundaberg.

The Gladstone college team were 11-7 down at half time, but they stepped up the defensive pressure to wear down their Brisbane-based opponents to win a cracking final 18-17.

NETBALL: The Chanel College girls will have extra motivation in this morning's division four grand final against Brisbane school Mount Alvernia College.

It's at 9.30am and the decider will be streamed live.

Confidence was sky-high at the Chanel camp after the team's 16-12 semi-final win against Mackay' Holy Spirit College yesterday.

WAR CRY!

The win against Holy Spirit followed a 17-9 quarter-final triumph against St Mary's Catholic College earlier yesterday.

Chanel's two wins brings the victory tally to four and coach Kylie Kickbusch hoped for one more triumph today.

"The girls played fantastically and with lots of aggression," she said.

"The defensive players created a lot of turnovers and played with aggression."

Kasi Richardson and Katie Skinner were beacons in defence once again while Jordan Porter shot crucial goals and was also good in the centre.

Hannah Overend was another who was strong with her goal shooting.

Kickbusch said the team had played better and better throughout and there's another reason to feel confident for today.

"We beat Mount Alvernia last year and if we beat them again, it will be the best result...the girls are pumped," she said.

chanel college gladstone gladstone netball association netball australia netball queensland competitions
Gladstone Observer

