LATEST: Chanel playing for third spot this morning

RUGBY LEAGUE: Chanel College are now playing off for the Confraternity Cup third place.



The Chanel young men lost to Holy Spirit College 12-4 in yesterday's semi-final which means they would not defend the cup they won last year.



Chanel are playing Brisbane-based college St James-Chisolm while Holy Spirit will meet Xavier Catholic College in the grand final at 11am today.



The new-look Chanel side from the 2018 version competed hard.



"Both teams exchanged massive tackles and in the end and the bounce of the ball didn't go in Chanel's favour," Chanel coach Chris Andersen said.



"No excuses because the effort was fantastic and we lost a number of players to injuries earlier in the game."



Chanel entered yesterday's semi-final in red-hot form and the team's defence had conceded just eight points in the three preliminary round and the quarter-final on Wednesday.



Chanel piled on 88 points in those four games before yesterday's semi-final.



"As a whole everyone dug deep even though it wasn't our best game...we'll go back to lick our wounds," Andersen said.



The coach said the St James-Chisolm outfit would be strong.



"They're from a big school, but we'll try our best and could be down to one interchange," Andersen said.



Rainy conditions are forecast in Bundaberg today and the temperature forecast to be in the low-20s.



EARLIER: The Chanel College meet Holy Spirit College today's 11am semi-final for a place in the Confraternity Cup grand final tomorrow.

Today's semi-final game against Holy Spirit College will be live streamed.

The Chanel team are in the cusp of defending their title, but Holy Spirit College have been equally as impressive and they sit top of Pool C.

Holy Spirit College did suffer a third round loss to Good Shepherd Catholic School - 14-12.

Holy Spirit had wins against Mt Maria College (30-4), a 21-6 result against St Augustine - Augustine Heights and then recorded a quarter-final victory over St Johns College School - 16-0.

Chanel coach Chris Andersen was wary of the Holy Spirit team.

"They are a good football team and all teams in the finals are quality teams," he said.

The winner will play in the Cup final against either St James and Chisholm or Xavier Catholic College who also meet at 11am today.

Andersen said his team did not rely on any one given player and that this was a sign of team unity.

That's made more impressive because Chanel was a different side which took out the cup last year.

"The best thing about it was that we have not had any one given outstanding player and I think that's why we've been successful," Andersen said.

"We have 16 players who are playing in their first Confraternity Cup and we're really excited to be still playing for the chance to win some silverware."

"We will be going in as the underdogs."

Andersen said yesterday's rest day was used to support the Chanel netball team, relax and go to the movies.

WHAT THE CAPTAIN SAYS:

Chanel skipper Nick Holmes said he was relieved that yesterday was a rest day ahead of today's Confraternity Cup grand final qualifier against Holy Spirit College.

"We have got a couple of sore and tired boys and we will just be smart on how we use the rest day today," Holmes said.

"We are all feeling confident and we will just worry about our game."

Holmes and Callum Fitzsimmons both won man of the match awards, but the captain said there were some unsung hero's.

"Some of the young players have really stood up and the pace pof the games have been a step up," Holmes said.