Latest candidate to nominate has historic links to Council

THE Breslin name is prominent in Gladstone Council's history.

Edward Breslin was Mayor for all but two years between 1925- and 1941.

Breslin is also the maiden name of Sue Beardmore who has nominated in the upcoming council by-election for the seat vacated by former Cr. Cindi Bush.√

"I'm offering my services to the Gladstone community," Mrs Beardmore said.

"This role is a natural fit and I have the time and skills to do it."

Gladstone born and bred, Mrs Beardmore has returned to the city after living in the Lockyer Valley.

"I've contributed to three-tiers of education as a qualified support musician," she said.

"But most of my time, outside of family commitments, has been used to write communication between the four levels of governance to achieve local infrastructure for the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

"Also, I have never been out of community groups."

Mrs Beardmore's main focus as a councillor will be "to listen and learn".

"Making a contribution in-keeping-with council and community expectations," she said.

"Council can provide absolute stability in boom times and bust times, no one can control industrial decisions, however, the basis of all quality of life in this city and all other communities comes back to stability."

As for her prominent family name?

"Every commuter using Breslin St is acknowledging my family name and it is a privilege that this is the case," she said.