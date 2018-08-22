Menu
Beryl Wood with two of the poles which are now part of the Turtleway Artscape project at Boyne Tannum.
News

Latest artwork installed on Boyne Tannum Turtleway Artscape

Gregory Bray
by
22nd Aug 2018 11:00 AM

ON SUNDAY Gladstone artist Beryl Wood cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the latest Turtleway artwork installation, The Tribute to Pioneers.

A series of 18 poles have been placed in the ground alongside the walkway at Wyndham Park, Boyne Island.

Mrs Wood used her unique painting style to represent the activities and occupations of the area's earliest settlers on each post.

"There's a light-house keeper, a farmer, a fisherman and nurse and many others,” she said.

"I was very happy to have been asked to take part in the artscape project.

"It's a wonderful thing and I hope everyone enjoys them.”

The Tribute to Pioneers is the eleventh installation on the Turtleway paths and Boyne Tannum Rotary's Paul Koen said the community have got behind the imaginative artworks.

"People still comment on the Rosemary Anderson's Fighting Kangaroos near the Boyne Tannum bridge,” he said.

"Rosemary played a major role in starting off these artworks and without her help we wouldn't be here today.

Mr Koen said the group has started looking at the next project.

"We are aiming to create an indigenous artwork that is significant to the area,” he said.

"We want to approach the elders and see what they think would be appropriate.”

Members of the Boyne Island Rotary and Lions Clubs, Arts Community and representatives from Boyne Smelters and Gladstone Regional Council were on hand to celebrate the occasion.

Gladstone Observer

