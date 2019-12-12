Menu
RACQ Capricorn Rescue on a late night rescue off Gladstone
Late night rescue mission for the RACQ Capricorn Rescue

Jack Evans
12th Dec 2019 6:08 AM | Updated: 7:18 AM
Late last night, the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was called in for a rescue winch from a bulk carrier ship located in Gladstone Harbour.

The on-board Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic and Rescue Crewman were winched to the vessel to provide immediate medical assistance to a male patient, who was suffering chest pain.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue conducts a late night rescue of Gladstone.
Once stabilised, a stretcher winch recovery was conducted and the patient was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue crew used night vision goggles to safely and effectively conduct this winch mission.

